NBA Star Ron Holland II Hosts Back to School Day at Duncanville HS

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NBA Star-Detroit Pistons forward and Duncanville native-Ron Holland II will return to his hometown to host Ready for Greatness: DFW Back-to-School Experience at Duncanville HS. The event will be Saturday, July 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Sandra Meadows Arena, Duncanville High School, 900 West Camp Wisdom Road in Duncanville.

Hosted by The Holland Group Foundation in partnership with the City of Duncanville and Duncanville ISD, the free community event will provide students and families with school supplies, health and wellness resources, educational opportunities, and access to valuable community services as they prepare for the 2026–2027 school year. Registration is required to attend.

Ron Holland Played for Duncanville HS Panthers

As a proud Duncanville native, Ron Holland played basketball for Duncanville High School Panthers from 2019 to 2023. During his time there, he achieved significant success, compiling over 1,500 points and 900 rebounds, contributing to the team’s national ranking and winning two state titles. Holland remains committed to investing in the next generation and ensuring local students begin the school year prepared, confident, and supported. Beyond providing school supplies, this year’s event will emphasize student mental health, wellness, and connecting families with community resources that promote long-term success.

Along with NBA star Ron Holland II, speakers include Duncanville ISD Superintendent Dr. T. Lamar Goree, and City of Duncanville Mayor Greg Contreras.

The event will feature numerous community organizations and interactive experiences, including:

• UTA CARES

• City of Duncanville

• Duncanville ISD (onsite enrollment for PreK-12)

• VSP Vision

• UNT Dallas

• K104 DJ

• Colgate Mobile Dental Van

• Family First Orthodontics

• Henderson Orthodontics

• Free Haircuts (Barber Station)

• Hair Braiding Bar

• Dallas Drug Free Youth Alliance

• H-E-B / Joe V’s Smart Shop

• Level Up Texas A&M

• NRG / Reliant Energy

• Only 1 For Texas

• Mobile GameVerse

• Anta

• Detroit Pistons

• Habitat for Humanity

• WME

• Waiākea Water

• DFA Milk (Oak Farms)

The Ready for Greatness: DFW Back-to-School Experience reflects a shared commitment among community leaders, nonprofit organizations, and local partners to ensure every child has the resources and support needed for a successful school year.