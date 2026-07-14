Vote for Dallas Yardbird’s Chicken Sandwich in July

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, the restaurant known for its award-winning fried chicken and modern take on Southern hospitality, is featuring the Battle of the Birds in July. The annual, month-long culinary competition, July 1-31, features six limited-edition chicken sandwiches inspired by the distinct flavors and cultures of the cities Yardbird calls home.

Each of Yardbird’s U.S. locations (Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, and Washington, D.C.) will serve an exclusive, limited-time special that reimagines the classic fried chicken sandwich through a local lens. The competition invites guests to vote for their favorite sandwich via @yardbirdrestaurants on Instagram, with one city ultimately earning Battle of the Birds bragging rights, and “crowned” on August 1.

“One of the many strengths of Yardbird is that each of our restaurants is deeply connected to its local community,” said Matthew Licciardello, Chief Executive Officer of Yardbird Group. “Battle of the Birds allows us to celebrate those local influences, while creating a shared experience across the brand. It’s become a meaningful way to showcase our culinary talent, engage guests and highlight the creativity happening in our kitchens.”

Yardbird Dallas Fried Chicken Grilled Cheese

This year’s lineup showcases the creativity of Yardbird’s culinary teams, with sandwiches inspired by local flavors, regional favorites and global influences. The lineup includes:

• Chicago: Honey Sriracha Waffle Chicken Sandwich served on cheddar waffles drizzled with bourbon maple syrup, farmer’s egg, sliced baby pepper, and heirloom tomatoes. Served with choice of side item.

• Dallas: Fried Chicken Grilled Cheese with maple pork belly, caramelized onions, hatch green chiles, gruyère, Tillamook cheddar, peppadew peppers, and chipotle aioli. Served with loaded tots featuring mornay sauce, smoked lardons, scallions, and sour cream.

• Las Vegas: Butter Chicken Burger with butter chicken sauce, yogurt drizzle, onion rings, and lettuce on a brioche bun. Served with Bombay-style fries.

• Los Angeles: Fried Chicken Karaage Sandwich with sesame slaw, homemade kewpie mayo and a brioche bun.

• Miami: Fried Chicken Sandwich Al Pastor with grilled pineapple, pickled Fresno peppers, shaved cabbage, scallion remoulade, and chorizo aioli. Served with fries.

• Washington, D.C.: “Cool” Chick Sandwich with seasoned cucumber, avocado, cilantro, arugula and ranch aioli on a buttered brioche bun.

From globally inspired creations to Southern comfort food twists, no two sandwiches are alike. Guests will ultimately decide which city’s creation deserves the Battle of the Birds title.

Battle of the Birds at Yardbird

“Battle of the Birds gives our chefs an opportunity to showcase the flavors and culinary influences that make their cities unique, while putting their own spin on one of Yardbird’s signature menu items,” said Chef Patrick Rebholz, Vice President of Culinary at Yardbird. “Every year we’re impressed by the creativity of these teams, and the competition has become a fun way for guests to discover something new while celebrating the communities we serve.”

The full Battle of the Birds lineup will be available July 1 through July 31 at all participating Yardbird locations nationwide. Winner will be announced on August 1 via Yardbird’s socials and website. For more information, visit runchickenrun.com.

Yardbird is a modern Southern kitchen known for its award-winning fried chicken, warm hospitality, and dedication to celebrating the rich culinary traditions of the American South. First established in Miami Beach, the brand has earned acclaim from culinary authorities including the James Beard Foundation and Bon Appétit for its elevated take on classic comfort food rooted in cherished family recipes. In addition to its famed fried chicken, Yardbird is known for its extensive bourbon collection as well as a dynamic cocktail program that highlights the spirit of Southern culture.