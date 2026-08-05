Pei Wei Launches LTO Honey Mango Chili Chicken

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Pei Wei Asian Diner celebrated National Mango Day July 22 by launching their new Honey Mango Chili Chicken. Chris Waits and I were invited to try the limited-time entrée along with a few other items at the Grand Prairie location.

The description of the new dish definitely whet our appetites: “Crispy breaded chicken and juicy diced mango tossed in a sweet honey mango sauce with chili flakes for a subtle kick of heat. Finished with chili oil, chili paste, and a fresh lime wedge, the dish offers a bold burst of flavor that captures the best of summer in every bite.” The dish is served with your choice of rice, steamed or fried.

“At Pei Wei, we’re always looking for ways to surprise guests with exciting new flavors while staying true to the bold dishes our guests know and love,” said Brian Dreeland, Vice President of Marketing. “Honey Mango Chili Chicken brings together the sweetness of ripe mango with just the right amount of chili heat, creating a crave-worthy dish. We can’t wait for guests to experience this delicious new limited-time offering.”

Honey Mango Chili Chicken a Hit

This sweet and spicy chicken dish surpassed its flowery description, with a perfect blend of sweet and spicy ingredients. We highly recommend trying it while it’s still available on the Pei Wei menu.

We also tried Chicken Pad Thai (white meat chicken, rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, and scallions; tossed in a sweet and sour sauce and topped with peanuts, cilantro, and a lime wedge. Gluten-free.) The Pad Thai is Asian comfort food, and holds up extremely well to take home and reheat for dinner.

Pei Wei is known for its dumplings, and our order of six steamed Firecracker Chicken Dumplings filled with chicken, cabbage, shallots, ginger, and green onions, and wok-tossed in Firecracker sauce, did not disappoint. The sweet and spicy dumplings were a big hit with both of us.

Wagyu Spring Rolls

Chris especially liked the Wagyu Spring Rolls. Golden, crispy spring roll packed with premium Wagyu beef, crisp jicama, carrots, onions, and glass noodles, while I loved the crab wontons–small but flavor-packed bites of handcrafted, crispy wontons filled with fresh wild crab, cream cheese, red bell peppers, and scallions. Served with a sweet chili sauce.

Honey Mango Chili Chicken joins a lineup of Pei Wei guest favorites, including Firecracker Chicken, the brand’s Signature Chicken Lettuce Wraps, and other fresh, Asian-inspired dishes. Known for its handcrafted signature sauces and quality ingredients, Pei Wei delivers fresh, made-to-order meals in a fast, approachable dining experience designed for guests on the go.

Guests can enjoy Honey Mango Chili Chicken by dining in, ordering to-go or through the redesigned Pei Wei App, which offers streamlined ordering, smoother navigation and tiered rewards that unlock more value with every visit.

Pei Wei Asian Diner

As Pei Wei continues to grow nationwide, they remain focused on providing flavor forward, refreshing restaurant spaces, and enhancing digital convenience while staying rooted in freshness, quality, and value. The introduction of Honey Mango Chili Chicken reflects that commitment, bringing guests another bold, innovative flavor that builds on the classics that have made Pei Wei a go-to destination for fresh, made-to-order, Asian-inspired cuisine. Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is the second-largest Chinese fast-casual restaurant brand in the U.S., operating nearly 200 locations nationwide.

Pei Wei Asian Diner in Grand Prairie is located at 2810 South State Highway 161, #110; phone 214-281-8339.They’re open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily e