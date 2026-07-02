Nothing Bundt Cakes Celebrates July 4

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Nothing Bundt Cakes® is helping Guests celebrate America’s 250th birthday with festive cakes, patriotic decorations and fan-favorite flavors perfect for July 4 parties, summer gatherings and seasonal celebrations.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is making it easy to share something sweet this season, from Fourth of July barbecues and neighborhood block parties to road trips and family gatherings. Guests can celebrate with patriotically Decorated Cakes, new Fireworks and Freedom Bundtini® Toppers and crowd-pleasing flavors, including the brand’s signature Red Velvet and returning S’mores Made With HERSHEY’S.

Its No. 1-selling flavor, Red Velvet, is at the center of summer celebrations. This iconic cake, inspired by traditional Southern heritage, features a rich, velvety cocoa cake baked with chocolate chips. Available in all Bundt Cake sizes, Red Velvet’s vibrant color makes it a natural fit for the season’s biggest celebrations.

Guests can also enjoy: Patriotic Decorated Cake — A festive design perfect for America’s 250th celebration and Fourth of July gatherings. Created to be a shareable centerpiece for summer entertaining and gifting.

Fireworks and Freedom Bundtini® Toppers

New patriotic-themed Bundtini® Toppers that add a playful finishing touch to Bundtinis®. Ideal for parties, picnics and group celebrations all season long.

S’mores Made With HERSHEY’S (June 1 – July 19) — A limited-time returning seasonal favorite featuring rich chocolate cake baked with HERSHEY’S milk chocolate chips and mini marshmallows, then finished with a buttery graham streusel topping. A nostalgic, fireside-inspired delight available in all Bundt Cake sizes.

Nothing Bundt Cakes CEO

“As America celebrates its 250th birthday, we’re proud to be part of the traditions that make summer so special,” said Dolf Berle, chief executive officer of Nothing Bundt Cakes. “From patriotic gatherings to everyday celebrations, Nothing Bundt Cakes is all about spreading JOY and helping Guests turn meaningful moments into something sweet, shareable and memorable.”

The Seasonal Flavors will be available for a limited time at Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries nationwide throughout the season. In addition, Bundtastic Rewards® members can earn 250 bonus points* on any purchase July 3-5, 2026. Members must be logged into their rewards account prior to purchase to qualify.

To find the nearest bakery or order online for pickup or delivery, visit nothingbundtcakes.com or download the Nothing Bundt Cakes mobile app from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

*Bonus points will be loaded on or around July 17, 2026. Offer valid in the U.S. only and limited to one transaction during the promotional period.

Founded in 1997, Dallas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes is the nation’s largest specialty cake company, with 800 franchised and corporate bakeries in 40-plus states and Canada, with plans to have one thousand units by 2027. Bakeries Bring the Joy® by offering handcrafted Bundt Cakes for pickup or delivery in a variety of flavors and sizes, such as Bundtinis®, the brand’s cupcake-sized Bundt Cakes, Bundtlets and Bundt Cakes, plus decorations and gift options for life’s “just because” moments and special celebrations.

For more information about Nothing Bundt Cakes, visit nothingbundtcakes.com.