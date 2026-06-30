Bark in the Park Back for Shakespeare Dallas

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Bark in the Park returns to Samuell Grand Park for Shakespeare Dallas this summer. Bring your four-legged theatre companion and enjoy Shakespeare in the Park with your pup by your side. Join the fun every Tuesday and Wednesday through July 15 for special dog-friendly performances under the stars at Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre.

Grab a blanket, bring the treats, and settle in for a summer night of theatre and tail wags for Shakespeare in the Park. The Merry Wives of Windsor is presented by Shakespeare Dallas through July 19 every Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 8:30 p.m.

The Merry Wives of Windsor

Join Shakespeare Dallas for the beloved summer tradition known as Shakespeare in the Park. Picnicking is encouraged and beer and wine is allowed. In this Shakespearean comedy directed by Jenni Stewart, Falstaff decides to fix his financial woe by seducing the wives of two wealthy merchants. The wives find he sent them identical letters and take revenge by playing tricks on Falstaff when he comes calling. With the help of their husbands and friends, the wives play one last trick in the woods to put Falstaff’s mischief to an end.

Alice in Wonderland

A delightful production of Alice in Wonderland is presented by Shakespeare Dallas at 8:30 p.m. every Wed., Thurs., and Fri. through July 17 at Samuell-Grand Amphitheater, 1500 Tenison Parkway in Dallas. Directed by Natalie Young, Alice in Wonderland follows a curious young girl named Alice who tumbles down a rabbit hole into a whimsical and nonsensical world. In Wonderland, she encounters peculiar characters like the White Rabbit, the Cheshire Cat, the Mad Hatter, and the Queen of Hearts. As she navigates bizarre logic, shifting rules, and surreal adventures, Alice struggles to make sense of this topsy-turvy place. Ultimately, her journey becomes a playful exploration of identity, imagination, and growing up—before she finally awakens to discover it was all a dream.

Tickets for Shakespeare in the Park are $15-$20. For more information, please visit shakespearedallas.org.