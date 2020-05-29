North Texas Food Bank AT Desoto Stadium on June 2

DeSoto- Hunger remains an issue as COVID-19 continues to impact our local economy, and the North Texas Food Bank continues to help provide food boxes. On Tuesday, the NTFB will partner with DeSoto ISD and DeSoto High School to distribute food kits to those in need from 9 AM to 12 PM.

What: DeSoto ISD and DeSoto High School in partnership with the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), will be distributing kitted food boxes through a low-touch distribution model on Tuesday, June 2. Distribution will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. To receive food, visitors must be in a vehicle. No proof of identification is necessary.

When: June 2, 2020, 9 AM to 12 PM

NTFB staff will determine if the distribution needs to extend past end time.

Where: DeSoto Eagle Stadium

700 Eagle Drive, DeSoto, Texas 75115

The cars will enter through the stadium entrance and navigate as directed.

ABOUT NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization operating a state-of-the-art volunteer and distribution center in Plano — the Perot Family Campus. Last year, the Food Bank worked hard in partnership with member agencies from our Feeding Network to provide access to almost 77 million nutritious meals across a diverse 13-county service area — this means more than 200,000 meals per day for hungry children, seniors and families. But the need for hunger relief in North Texas is complex and in order to meet the need the NTFB is working to increase our food distribution efforts. Our goal is to provide access to 92 million nutritious meals annually by 2025.

NTFB is a member of Feeding America, a national hunger-relief organization.

