The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) returns to Fair Park on May 14 to distribute free food from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (or until all available food is distributed). Texas National Guard, Fair Park First, Spectra, and In the City for Good help with the distribution. The Prep Kitchen also provides free meals for NTFB, the Texas National Guard, and volunteer staff members.

Guests are asked not to start lining up until 8 a.m. (cars only, no walk-ups). Vehicles will not be allowed to enter the grounds until 8:15 a.m. or later. The pick-up area is at a new location, in Fair Park Lots 15 and 16, with entry through Gate 2 (intersection of Parry and Haskell Avenues). Directional signage will guide the cars to the pick-up area. Dallas Police Department will assist with traffic flow.

Only those using the NTFB Mobile Pantry should enter Gate 2, and the NTFB Disaster Relief Mobile Pantries for COVID-19 is only able to serve drive-through clients. Individuals requiring food assistance who cannot access a car should use the “Find Food” tool on ntfb.org for additional resources.

Food Distribution – Boxed food is placed in the trunk of the vehicle. If the trunk does not open, the Texas National Guard will place the food on hood, roof, or trunk of the car and ask the guest to drive forward and transfer the boxes to their trunk. Safety precautions have been established to limit any physical interaction with the NTFB/Texas National Guard.

Carter BloodCare at Music Hall

Following the success of their previous blood drive, Carter BloodCare and Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM) hold another three-day blood drive May 26-28. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

Blood donated at the March drive had a 42-day shelf life, so Carter BloodCare needs to replenish the dwindling supply as hospitals resume surgery schedules. Blood products are essential to securing the healthcare industry. Giving blood now helps meet increased demand, and build the blood supply for summer.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Carter BloodCare again for a three-day blood drive,” says Ken Novice, president of Dallas Summer Musicals. “We’re humbled to contribute to this critical cause in the small way of opening the doors to the Music Hall. We invite all who are able to donate, as we know blood is a necessity that can’t be manufactured.”

Fair Park Gate 5

Carter BloodCare and DSM set the standard for social distance blood drives, complying with Food and Drug Administration (FDA) social distancing, sanitation and prescreening procedures. Donors and staff are required to wear masks inside the Music Hall at all times. Blood donors are screened for temperature, pulse rate, blood pressure, and hemoglobin.

Enter Fair Park through Gate 5 (intersection of Robert B Cullum Boulevard and Grand Avenue). Free parking is available outside the Music Hall. Appointments are encouraged to help manage the flow. Walk-in appointments will be accepted but extra precautions taken. Donors without a scheduled appointment will be directed to a designated waiting area until space is available.

Donors planning to #bravethemoment should make an appointment by texting 800-366-2834. For additional information, visit carterbloodcare.org.

