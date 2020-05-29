Lancaster Confirms 8 New COVID-19 Cases

Lancaster, TX – As of May 29, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is reporting a total of 9,787 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County. Of the 9,787 positive cases, 168 are within the City of Lancaster. This is 8 more than the 160 cases that were reported on Tuesday. Dallas County is also reporting a total of 223 deaths.

The weekly numbers of new hospital admissions have not declined significantly over the past 7 weeks. Of the 1,597 cases requiring hospitalization, 69% were under the age of 65, and about half did not have any chronic health conditions.

“With the weekend upon us, I know many of you are ready to enjoy the warm weather with friends and get out and about. Please consider staying home as often as possible, ordering online, and getting take-out instead this weekend,” said Mayor Clyde C. Hairston.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) encourage residents to:

Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to

do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol- base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol- base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household

cleaning spray or wipes.

cleaning spray or wipes. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.

For anyone who may have been in contact with the virus, please contact the Dallas County hotline at 972-692-2780.

For the most updated information, please visit the City’s website at lancaster-tx.com/1372/COVID-19.

Save

Comments

comments