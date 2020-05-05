Home News Nine Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases In Ellis County

Nine Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases In Ellis County

Ellis County COVID-19 5/4/20

May 4, 2020 – The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has notified the Ellis County Local Health Authority of eight additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, one probable, and four recoveries. This increases the countywide total to 196 cases of COVID-19, including 129 recoveries.

These nine additional cases of COVID-19 include a 43 year-old male of the City of Ennis, a 39 year-old female and 61 year-old male of the City of Midlothian, a 32 year-old female, 37 year-old male (probable), and 65 year-old female of the City of Red oak, and three cases of the City of Waxahachie including a 43 year-old female, 45 year-old male, and a 70 year-old female resident of Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

Ellis County COVID-19 5/4/20
Governor Abbott has plans to provide an update on reopening Texas tomorrow afternoon.

Ellis County COVID-19 5/4/20
