DeSoto High School Kickoffs Its May 2020 College Decision Season

DeSoto, Texas – The DeSoto Independent School District College, Career and Military Readiness Department has partnered with Advise Texas to celebrate College Decision Day in a unique and exciting way. This year, it is not just a single announcement day for the DeSoto High School Class of 2020, DeSoto ISD is kicking off a month-long virtual College Decision Season!

Beginning May 8, 2020, and every Friday of the month, DeSoto ISD will host the 2020 DeSoto College Decision Season video series on the district’s Facebook and Instagram platforms announcing the postsecondary decisions of the DHS Class of 2020.

DeSoto ISD parents, students and community supporters are asked to join us in celebrating the Class of 2020 at 2:20 p.m.each Friday.

“This is my third year supporting these efforts to ensure students are celebrated for their post-secondary plans. Traditionally, we host Decision Day to include all students whether they decide to attend the local community college or an Ivy League institution, enlist in the military or enter the workforce,” To & Through Coordinator Iesha Jackson said, who oversees the DHS College GO Center. “However, this year, we are taking these efforts virtually over the course of May.

Ms. Jackson and the DeSoto High School College GO Center College Advisor Taylor Williams-Terry, who is completing her first year in her role, are the primary hosts of this event. They have worked with these students throughout their senior year to ensure a solid connection is made to their future and are proud to host this milestone celebration amid the shifts in the academic world due to the public health crisis, COVID-19.

“Decision Day was always extremely important to me because it is an adviser-lead initiative that allows advisers to highlight their students. I do feel personally attached to these students and their decision to go to college, the military or the workforce. I have been with these students through acceptance, denial, insecurity, confusion and stress,” Williams-Terry said. “I also know it is not easy being a student with the weight of peer pressure, family, and uncertainty going into a major decision like this so, it is important that we highlight the resilience and passion of these students. Decision Season will not only highlight the hard work I’ve done this year, it will also show the world that DeSoto High School students are future leaders and we must go out with a BANG!”

Like many other Class of 2020 seniors, DeSoto High School seniors have had many of their plans upended, but like Jackson and Williams-Terry, DeSoto High School Principal Shon Joseph believes that this one of the celebratory events that are essential to continue.

“Our focus at DHS is on producing graduates who are outstanding, productive citizens. Recognizing the next level after graduation plays a critical role in developing students and getting them ready for life after high school,” shared Joseph. “With so many places closed and our routine disrupted, celebrations, at this time, let our students know we have not forgotten about them. Celebrations also emphasize and highlight their significant accomplishments. It teaches our students that their accomplishments are more than this setback.”

Though this year will be absent of the single room gathering adorned with the many college, logos and colors displaying the students’ postsecondary choices, the loud cheers of proud family, friends and peers as the announcements are shared, there is a concerted effort to ensure that students still feel celebrated and mark the importance of this moment.

“This event has remained important to students and their families because it allows them to showcase their hard work over the course of 13 years. In addition, it commemorates the closing of one chapter and the beginning of a new one,” Jackson said. “After this event, I hope students understand that although this is a celebratory moment in their life, the amount of grit it took to get to this point, is the amount of determination and perseverance it will take to continue to be successful in achieving their goals. There are no shortcuts to any place worth going!”

While the virtual 2020 College Decision day will kick off on Friday, May 8 at 2:20 pm, there is still an opportunity for DHS seniors to participate in the celebration by submitting the following items by Wednesdays at 12 pm. The last submissions will be accepted on May 25.

· Seniors are asked to complete the Class of 2020 Decision Month senior sign up form and record a video (following the criteria) in your cap and gown, college t-shirt or submit your yearbook photo sharing name and your college, career or military post-graduation.

· Confirm participation by providing proof of college acceptance, financial aid, intent to enlist, or job offer award letters to taylorterry@austin.utexas.edu or iesha.jackson@desotoisd.org.

· Watch your highlight in the Facebook and Instagram weekly presentation and view your video on the DeSoto High School 2020 Decision Season Flipgrid page.

