Legend Oaks Waxahachie Reports 7 COVID-19 Cases,1 Death

UPDATE: 8:45 PM 4/20/20

Per Ellis County Government: Additionally, there are four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Waxahachie. These cases include two male residents ages 75 and 77, and two female residents ages 82 and 90. These confirmed cases are residents of Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation, increasing the total number to 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Legend Oaks.

It is with a heavy heart that the Office of the Ellis County Judge reports the fourth coronavirus (COVID-19) related death of an 80-year-old resident of Legend Oaks. To protect the family’s privacy, no further information will be released.

April 20, 2020 Waxahachie, Texas- The City of Waxahachie has received confirmation that Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation has reported seven (7) confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, including one death. Two weeks ago, on April 6, the facility confirmed their first positive case. Although not confirmed at this time, the Legend Oaks Facility has indicated to City and County officials that the number of confirmed cases will rise in the coming days, as there is a delay in the reporting process by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) to Ellis County officials.

The Legend Oaks Facility is working with the DSHS and the Texas Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to follow all guidelines and protocols. Legend Oaks is under monitoring and inspection by those State authorities. City and County Emergency Management personnel are working with this facility and monitoring the situation closely, and offering assistance when needed, including providing much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE) – nearly 3,000 face masks, five (5) reusable face shields, 200 Tyvek suits, and five (5) gallons of hand sanitizer.

“The situation at Legend Oaks just further illustrates how quickly this virus spreads, and how difficult it is to contain, especially in close quarters,” said Emergency Management Coordinator Thomas Griffith. Griffith also emphasized that the public, should continue to practice all preventative measures outlined by the CDC, including maintaining social distancing and wearing masks in public.

As more information regarding this situation becomes available, the City of Waxahachie will provide that to the public. In the meantime, we are asking everyone to please continue to work together to do our part and prevent the spread of this virus.

