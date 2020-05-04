‘Parent Promise’ Highlights Opportunities for Parents of CHISD Seniors

Dallas County Parent Promise Helps Parents Achieve Education Goals

CEDAR HILL, TX – Joy Jackson works full time in data and coding, but her long term goal is becoming a science teacher.

“Working full time, as a mom, it’s a lot,” Jackson said. “Of course, it would benefit me to take advantage of an opportunity to have help with my tuition.” Jackson will soon begin participating in a relatively new program – Dallas County Parent Promise – where parents of high school seniors at participating schools can enroll in an academic program at a Dallas County Community College District (DCCCD) that correlates to a high-demand occupation.

Cedar Hill ISD is one of the participating districts. For parents who qualify, Parent Promise will cover any gap between state and financial aid and the tuition cost. The Parent Promise scholarship is valid through the completion of a certificate or up to five years for completion of an associate’s degree.

Parents are matched with a Success Coach, who mentors them during the program.

Program Will Help Jackson With Long Term Goals

Jackson learned about the program through her daughter, who attends Collegiate High School. After completing the program at Cedar Valley College, (CVC), Jackson said she plans to complete her bachelor’s degree. Tuition at a four-year school won’t be covered under the program. However, she appreciates the opportunity to earn credits leading up to that goal.

Nichole Nunley currently works as an Administrative Assistant for a trucking company. She plans to complete CVC classes in Business Management with hopes of advancing within her company.

“When my daughter enrolled to go to the University of North Texas, they gave her information about Parent Promise,” Nunley said. “She encouraged me to participate in the Parent Promise program.”

Torie Horton currently manages IT Contracts, but her long-term goal is becoming an interior designer. She plans to begin classes at CVC this fall, through Parent Promise.

“One of my colleagues at work told me about it, so I started the process,” Horton said. “It looks like an awesome program.”

Here is the link to the program: https://www.dcccd.edu/pc/scholother/scholarships/parent-promise/pages/default.aspx

