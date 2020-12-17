NaKayshions Joy of Giving Brings Joy To 101 Cedar Hill Families

Cedar Hill Community Celebrates The Joy of Giving

The Jacksons of NaKayshions truly invest in the community of Cedar Hill with a servant’s heart. Last Saturday with the help of the community they were able to help over 100 local families, bringing joy at a time when its desperately needed. NaKayshions owners, Sam and Nancy Jackson, want to thank everyone that volunteered, donated or contributed to the success of this event.

Thanks to our many friends and family who sent donations, and to our neighbors who joined us in our Drive Thru Event, on Saturday, December 12, 2020 (2-4pm), contributing to the need of Cedar Hill children and their families during this Season of Giving as many face situations affected by the pandemic.

We thank Chief Reginald Alexander and the Cedar Hill Fire Department as they have partnered with us throughout the past years in The Joy of Giving.

We thank Ms. Alicia Davis, Director of Family and Community Engagement, Cedar Hill ISD. It was a fantastic day – a day truly blessed by God – from whom all blessings flow.

The Joy of Giving will benefit 170 children (101 families) in Cedar Hill ISD and the City of Cedar Hill according to Ms. Davis – Awesome!

We thank and appreciate our Committee Volunteers (the Elves) and the Staff of NaKayshions, who gave of their time to organize and direct activities surrounding the event, welcoming and greeting our guests as they paraded around the grounds, dropping

off their contributions and receiving a Thank You for their generosity.

We look forward to serving again in 2021.

We ask that you join us again!

Season’s Greetings

Sam & Nancy Jackson

