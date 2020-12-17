Ft. Worth Fire Captain Passes Away from COVID-19 Complications

Captain Randy Robinson Served 39 Years

Our heroes are falling one by one, day by day, from COVID-19. We’ve lost police officers, fire fighters, first responders, doctors, nurses and teachers. Today, fire trucks lined up outside Texas Health HEB in Bedford to pay their respects to Fort Worth Fire Captain Randy Robinson.

From the Ft. Worth Fire Department Facebook page, “It’s with great sadness that your Fort Worth Fire Department announces the death of one of our own. Captain Randy Robinson was a firefighter for 39 years and was assigned to Station 35. Robinson passed away this afternoon after a long battle with COVID-19. His family and loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. Captain Robinson will truly be missed by all. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be released when they are finalized.”

On December 4 Captain Robinson was admitted to the ICU

His daughter posted an update that her father’s condition was worsening on December 11.

“Randy spent nearly four decades with the Fort Worth Fire Department. He was a mentor and a leader,” said Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis in a news release. “His loss will be felt across the department for some time. We are truly grateful for his service to not only this department but to the City of Fort Worth. Our hearts are heavy today and our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly difficult time.”

Captain Robinson is survived by a son and daughter and his firefighter family. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of them.

