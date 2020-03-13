Cedar Hill ISD Provides Free Meals To Students

Cedar Hill, TX – The Cedar Hill Independent School District will be closed next week (March 16 through March 20) as a precaution to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). There have been no known cases of Coronavirus in CHISD or within the City of Cedar Hill.

We recognize the need to provide free meals to our scholars during this challenging time. Therefore, we will be serving sack breakfast from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and a sack lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each weekday to anyone under the age of 18, at the following campuses:

· Plummer Elementary (Door #3)

· High Pointe Elementary (Door #1)

· Bessie Coleman Middle School (Door #15)

· Cedar Hill High School (Door #12)

For the sake of convenience, parents will be able to drive up to the aforementioned locations and meals will be handed to them in their vehicle.

“The meals will be provided at no cost and will be provided with the strictest of sanitation standards,” Cedar Hill ISD Director of Child Nutrition Josiah Williams said. “We will have our food service staff on site to prepare and serve meals.”

