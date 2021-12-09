Midlothian Resident Brightens Season With Angel Tree

Facebook

Angel Tree Project Helps Village South Residents

Joelia Foster remembers growing up in Village South, an underprivileged mobile home community Midlothian. Like many others in the community, she grew up with not as much as other kids.

Now she is using those memories as an adult to help make the holidays brighter for the children currently growing up there. She and her family have put together an angel tree project.

“I always told myself once I was able to be in a position to do more for my community, I would,” she said. “So here we are on our second year of hopefully a generational tradition.”

Last year they began the tradition by conducting a toy drive for Village South, which included clothes, toys, blankets, etc.

“This year I wanted to be more prepared and more specific about what the kids were needing/requesting, so we went with an angel tree concept – and donated items as well,” she said.

Foster said so far they have successfully sponsored or found sponsors for about 70 kids. They have a setup of tables with various items, including children’s clothes, adult clothes, toys and food.

“That portion of the giveback is more of a ‘come one come all’ type of event,” she said.

The presentation of gifts is scheduled for Dec. 18.

Foster believes her grandmother, a giver herself, would be proud of what she’s doing.

“I’ve always wanted to help anyone and everyone, any way that I can. It’s definitely something my grandmother instilled in me, to be a good person and help where and when I could,” she said.

And yes, the project is a family affair

“I am married to an amazing man named Luke Foster. I have two beautiful sons named Jakoby and Cruz. And yes, they help tremendously,” she praised. “I love having my boys be a part of this so they can see where their mom came from and the good positive energy we put out.”

Ditto for the community, who she said also pitches in.

“I would definitely say so. This angel tree/toy drive wouldn’t have been possible without the community of Midlothian,” Foster exclaimed.

They are already thinking of next year as well. People can help by simply attending the event on Dec. 18 or by getting in contact with Joelia or Luke for next year’s event. You can also follow them on Facebook as a great way to stay updated on our toy drives. Their Facebook page is Foster Family Company, the same as their cleaning company.

“We love and appreciate any and all help we have and will receive,” Joelia said. “We didn’t do this for any type of recognition, we just wanted to give back to the community I grew up in.

“I’m in a place to help in my life and there’s no other place I’d rather help.”