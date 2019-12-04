Local Food And Toy Drives In The Best Southwest

As the holiday season kicks into high gear, here are a few ideas that will allow you to give to the community and send out positive holiday wishes to all.

DeSoto

The DeSoto Police Department is taking up a collection after the hometown parade on December 7 for domestic violence items in coordination with the “Brighter Tomorrows” domestic violence shelter. The event is called “Stuff the Truck” and donations can be delivered to the DeSoto Police Station front parking lot at 714 E Belt Line Road, DeSoto, 75115. The shelter is always in need of donated items, such as paper, household goods, cleaning supplies, clothing, and furniture.

Duncanville

The Duncanville Public Library at 201 James Collins Blvd., Duncanville, 75116, has a Little Free Pantry where people can donate non-perishable food items, as well as hygiene products and other consumables, for people who need a little extra help. Guests are welcome to help themselves to items available in the Little Free Pantry. If patrons bring up to five items for the Little Free Pantry on Fridays, they get up to $5 off library fines.

The Duncanville 2019 Santa Cop Toy Drive is also in full swing this year. The Santa Cop program is funded entirely by local donations and the Duncanville Police Association and Duncanville Police Employees and families. New unwrapped toys or cash donations can be dropped off at Duncanville Police Department 203 E. Wheatland Rd., Duncanville, 75116.

Glenn Heights

Santa Cops in Glenn Heights will be pulling over drivers and distributing gift cards over the next few weeks so you never know who might be stopped.

The city is also doing a toy drive in partnership with Dollar General. Glenn Heights is re-launching its “Nominate a Neighbor” program to gift residents in need with a full Christmas meal and toys for their families. The City will provide the meals and the toys will come from the Santa Cop program in partnership with Dollar General and 1 Love Charitable Foundation, a Glenn Heights based non-profit.

For more information contact the Glenn Heights Community Engagement Department at 972.223.1690 Ext. 145

Grand Prairie

The Grand Prairie Police Department continues its Santa Cop program this year gathering new, unwrapped toys for kids of all ages. Nonperishable food is also accepted and the program is especially in need of teenager appropriate gifts (purses, wallets, hand held electronic games, makeup, hair care products, etc.). To make a cash donation, call 972-237-8882.

The 2019 donation box locations are at the following addresses:

Station #1, 321 W. Main, Grand Prairie, 75050

Station #2, 3102 Bowles, Grand Prairie, 75050

Station #3, 1702 Robinson Rd., Grand Prairie, 75051

Station #5, 3202 S. Great Southwest, Grand Prairie, 75052

Station #6, 602 Stonewall, Grand Prairie, 75051

Station #7, Lake Parks Rescue Facility, 5610 Lake Ridge Parkway, Grand Prairie, 75052

Station #8, 3017 Roy Orr Blvd., Grand Prairie, 75050

Station #9, 315 E. Polo Rd., Grand Prairie, 75052

Station #10, 2645 Grand Peninsula Dr., Grand Prairie, 75054

Mira Lagos Homeowners Association, 3025 S. Camino Lagos Grand Prairie, 75054

Public Safety Building, 1525 Arkansas Lane, Grand Prairie, 75052

City Hall, 317 W. College St., Grand Prairie, 75050

GP Credit Union, 209 N Center St, Grand Prairie, 75050

Starbucks locations in Grand Prairie

Grand Prairie, Premier Lux Movie Theater, 510 E Westchester Pkwy, Grand Prairie, 75052

And the city, in partnership with Kids., Inc. and Grand Prairie ISD, is gathering new coats for kids through December. Keep GPISD kids warm this winter by donating a new coat to Kids, Inc., at one of these locations now through December:

Main Library, 901 Conover, Grand Prairie, 75051

Warmack Library, 760 Bardin Road, Grand Prairie, 75052

City Hall, 317 College, Grand Prairie, 75050

LifeLine Shelter, 2341 S. Belt Line Road, Grand Prairie, 75052 (inside GPISD Family Service Center)

Grand Prairie’s animal adoption center, Prairie Paws, will deliver adopted pets for Christmas. Details are available at www.gptx.org/paws or contact Lily Yap at lyap@gptx.org/

972-237-8108.

Lancaster

Opportunities for community members to donate food, clothing, toys, and/or other resources include the following in Lancaster:

Lancaster Memorial Library at 1600 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Lancaster 75134

has a “Food For Fines” program until December 20. Donate non-perishable food items to the Lancaster Veterans Memorial Library and lower your library fines while also supporting the North Texas Food Bank. Each item given removes $2 from a patron’s account and up to $25 items can be donated.

The City of Lancaster supports a church angel tree program through a partnership with the Lancaster Ministerial Alliance. Community members interested in sponsoring an Angel (child), may call 972-218-1300 or visit City Hall at 211 N. Henry Street, Lancaster, 75146

December 14 at the Lancaster Beverly D. Humphrey Stadium, 200 E Wintergreen, Lancaster, 75146, the City of Lancaster Christmas Parade will take place at 1 p.m. Parade participants will donate unwrapped toys as their entry “fee” for the parade. St. Vincent’s De Paul Community Outreach Center will be present at the line up to accept the Christmas toys.

Mansfield

Drop off a new, unwrapped toy or make a monetary donation to DFW Toys for Tots. FOX 4 s will be at the Mansfield ISD Center for the Performing Arts from 5pm – 10pm.

Donate online here:

https://marinetoysfortots.salsalabs.org/localdonationform/index.html?fun_local_campaign_designation=TX-Fort%20Worth

Midlothian

Manna House- Angels, Angels and more Angels…We have over 100 local angels (kiddos) that still need to be adopted. Please consider helping a local child with their Christmas wish. Stop by Meadows Library or Manna House (3241 A Robinson Rd.) to pick up your angel. If you need more information feel free to call the office at (972) 775-1800

Midlothian High School Faith Filled Friends, HOSA, NHS, StuCo and FCCLA will be hosting a holiday toy drive benefiting Santa’s Helpers. Please join us for a night of giving back to the community by donating a new, unwrapped toy on December 5, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. In addition, Santa will arrive ready to take photos with children and free photos will be available! But that’s not all! There will be additional photo opportunities, free hot chocolate, meet and greets with our Beauty and the Beast cast members and special performances from MHS Cheer, Pantherettes and our amazing Panther Regiment Drumline! This is not an event to miss. We ask that everyone enter from Walter Stephenson road by following our car greeters. Stay in your car to drop off or park and walk up to enjoy the activities.

Red Oak

The City of Red Oak Police Department is having its annual toy drop off in the PD lobby to forward to needy families in the community. Toys can be dropped off at 547 Methodist Street, Red Oak, 75154.

