Mary Fae Kamm Honored by Dallas Baptist University with the Ruth Award

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Duncanville Resident Honored For Her Commitment to Community

Mary Fae Kamm, a beloved resident of Duncanville, was honored on December 8th at the annual Dallas Baptist University Ruth Awards Christmas Luncheon for her many years of work and commitment to the community.

DBU presents the distinguished Ruth Award to women who are committed in their dedication to God, family, others and Christian Education at Dallas Baptist. Molded by famed artist Helen Boehem, the Ruth award was selected because of the commitment demonstrated by the Biblical hero Ruth.

Dallas Baptist University Ruth Awards

Ruth is one of only two books in the Bible named after a woman and is considered an important book for two reasons: it shows the story kindness, love and restoration, and how God wants people to treat one another. Although she was widowed, Ruth looked after her dead husband’s mother and followed her home to Bethlehem to take care of her. She eventually remarries and becomes the great grandmother of King David.

The Ruth Awardees are recognized for their work and kindness in the community. Dr. Adam Wright, President of DBU, welcomed the full house at the sold-out event in the Hillcrest Great Hall in the Student Center. He welcomed the awardees individually, noting that each woman made a major contribution to the University in different ways.

Mary Fae Kamm is known for her time as director of the Museum of World Cultures, “A Center for Global Awareness and Understanding”. At the museum, she worked as an expert in the field, maintaining the artifacts and exhibits from around the world for guests to learn from and enjoy.

Her goal at The Museum of International Cultures was to provide a venue for opportunities to enhance the public’s understanding, involvement, and appreciation of contemporary world cultures through programs, seminars, and exhibits.

Kamm’s Career Touched Many Students Lives

Raised in Bonham and a graduate of Bonham High School, she studied Home Economics at Texas Christian University and did graduate studies in Women’s Issues at University of Maryland.

Her many years archival research, museum education, cultural heritage, and volunteer management helped the Museum of World Cultures to thrive. The Museum’s “Discovery Boxes” taught many students about different cultures through a simple concept: The Discovery Boxes compiled objects used by indigenous peoples around the world. Each box focused on a theme common to people everywhere, and corresponding curricula appropriate for multiple grade levels provide information and activities about the objects from an anthropological perspective. Guided activities help students ask important questions about their own and others’ lives.

Introduced by her daughter, Kay Kamm, Mary Fae’s acceptance speech of the Ruth Award was simple. “I’m so overwhelmed I really am speechless!” She thanked DBU for inviting her to the luncheon and said, “I really thought they had the wrong number when they called!”

Other Women Honored For Their Contributions

Two other outstanding women were honored at the event. Dr. Nancy McLaughlin was introduced by fellow DBU professor Dr. Gail Linam. She was honored for her years in both Public and private school, including principal at DISD’s Woodrow Wilson High School in east Dallas and many years as a faculty member at DBU.

Alex Wagner, wife to Pastor Todd Wagner, founder of Watermark Community Church, was also honored for her relentless promotion of the college and her personal example as a mother and a Christian woman of faith. Her husband Todd introduced her and admitted his success in life was mainly due to her undying support. The two currently have a son at the University and another who graduated from DBU.

Jacque Delkus, Chairperson of the Ruth Awards Luncheon Committee, thanked her committee and the faculty and staff of DBU for making the campus so welcoming.

Any woman interested in promoting Dallas Baptist University can get more information on the DBU Women’s Auxiliary Board, see http://www.dbu.edu/wab or call Katy Taylor, Assistant at the Women’s Auxiliary Board 214-333-7239.