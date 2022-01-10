Midlothian ISD to Provide Student Mental Health Resources

Facebook

Google Donates $100,000 To Midlothian ISD Education Foundation

Midlothian, Texas, Jan 10, 2022 – Midlothian ISD (MISD) and Google today announced a $100,000 donation to the Midlothian ISD Education Foundation for mental health services. The funding will allow Midlothian ISD to provide support and resources to students and families through two organizations, Mentor’s Care and Care Solace.

“We are proud to support Midlothian ISD to provide necessary resources for the health and wellbeing of students and their families,” said Kate Franko, Google’s regional Head of Data Center Public Affairs. “We know the ongoing pandemic has taken a toll on mental health, and our youth are no exception. Through this community investment, we want to ensure students in need have access to the support and resources.”

Mentor’s Care Role

In coordination with Mentor’s Care, MISD will provide consistent support for high-school students who are at-risk of failing or not graduating high school. The organization provides mentors, tools, and resources to help students navigate life circumstances that interfere with academic success. These students, many of which are facing challenges related to mental health either for themselves or family members, will be connected to outside resources needed for mental health care. MISD’s goal is to have 100% of students participating in the program graduate from high school.

Care Solace

In coordination with Care Solace, MISD will provide students and families with assistance navigating the mental health system and finding community-based care in a timely manner. Through Care Solace, students will be assigned a case manager who will assist with matching the student’s individual needs with the appropriate services, scheduling appointments, and coordinating with insurance providers.

“Thanks to Google’s support, students and their families will have access to mental health services from two organizations, Mentor’s Care and Care Solace,” Midlothian ISD Superintendent Dr. Jo Ann Fey said. “Our students have endured many challenges over the last two years and we are committed to providing all the resources we can to encourage and uphold them during these transformative years.”

The quality of education in Midlothian ISD has long been a driving force to attract families to the area. The District is considered a fast-growth K-12 public school district with more than 9,800 students and 1,100 employees. MISD has 12 campuses: 2 high schools, 3 middle schools, and 7 elementary schools that include innovative learning environments of academic and vocational student interests. MISD is committed to its vision by inspiring excellence today to change the world tomorrow.

In June of 2019, Google officially broke ground on its $600 million data center in Midlothian, Texas. Once fully operational, our data center will employ a number of people in a variety of full-time and contractor roles, including computer technicians, engineers, and various food services, maintenance, and security roles. Since 2011, we’ve awarded more than $4 million to Texas schools and nonprofits.