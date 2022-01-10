Duncanville ISD Continues COVID Precautions

Facebook

Duncanville ISD is continuing their COVID precautions on all campuses in the district. Tiara Ellis Richard, Chief Communications Officer for the district, sent us the following list of safety measures and protocols they have in place.

*Face mask or face covering required when indoors in our school facilities. We’ve not required them when outdoors. The temporary mask mandate was enacted on Sept. 1.

DISD Superintendent Dr. Marc Smith

The following is an excerpt from the letter sent by DISD Superintendent Dr. Marc Smith to the district’s families to welcome them upon returning to class Jan. 5.

“As we prepare to welcome staff and students back next week, district leaders have been monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically information about the omicron variant currently impacting much of the state. The peaks and valleys of COVID-19 cases have become commonplace for our community, and with those changing dynamics we have seen the benefits of our safety protocols. In preparation for next week, we encourage staff and families to be even more diligent with those processes in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Duncanville ISD Mask Mandate

“Duncanville ISD continues to have a mask mandate in place for anyone who enters our schools or district facilities. If a person does not have a mask, district staff will gladly provide one. Based on your survey responses, calls and discussions with various stakeholder groups, masks are widely supported in our community and the mask mandate will continue. We will also maintain our district safety and cleaning protocols.”

“Health experts continue to encourage people who are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine and the booster shot if eligible. Prior to winter break, the district hosted a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic and will look for opportunities to host additional vaccination clinics. There are also vaccinations sites throughout the area. In an ongoing effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the district offers free testing to staff and students who are symptomatic. Students require parent consent before a COVID-19 test can be administered.”

*School facilities are routinely sanitized by custodians. Staff provided handheld e-mist devices to clean high traffic areas in between scheduled cleanings.

Video Shows Mister Device

A video of the device distributed to every teacher and each department is embedded for your information.

Students encouraged to routinely wash hands and sanitize hands.

School buses sanitized each day.

Face shields and desk shields are made available.

Social distance 3-feet when possible (6-feet when able to do so)

Self report positive cases or exposure.

Rapid COVID-19 testing available on campus for students and staff who are symptomatic. Nurses conduct the rapid COVID testing.

Drive-through COVID-19 testing opportunities will be hosted regularly on campus in the next month or so.

District has hosted three vaccination clinics and are planning to have additional ones in the future.

COVID cases are updated daily on Duncanville ISD’s COVID dashboard.