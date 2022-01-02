Midlothian ISD Will Keep 10 Day Quarantine Policy For Now

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

MISD Returns To Campus On January 5

COVID-19 is everywhere or so it seems, and with the holidays there’s a major lag in reporting. With a rise in rapid home tests, a lag in reporting case numbers, and many asymptomatic people, it’s hard to have an accurate and full picture of COVID-19 spread in the community. The DSHS dashboard was last updated on 12/30 and Ellis County’s last hospital update was also on 12/30.

Midlothian ISD remains on winter break until January 5, with Monday and Tuesday staff development days. As parents wonder about how the return to school will look like on Wednesday, the MISD Superintendent sent out this update.

Dear Midlothian ISD Parents/Guardians,

I hope you all are enjoying your holiday break. Like you, I have been paying close attention to the number of COVID-19 cases in our community. I know you may have questions about your children returning to school on Wednesday, January 5, and we are not expecting any delays to students beginning school on that day.

I am in contact with our District Lead Nurse, who acts as the district liaison to Ellis County Health Professionals and will continue to call upon her to monitor health trends and any recommendations for changes.

MISD will continue to strongly encourage wearing masks at all District facilities and continue offering testing through Curative at the MISD Stadium. Curative has expanded its hours to help with testing availability. The hours are 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and they have 17 slots open every 30 minutes. *They’re currently requiring appointments.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has issued new quarantine recommendations, which you can review by visiting https://bit.ly/3qv1W5L

for updated guidance.

However, we are still recommending a ten-day quarantine at this time.

As we return to school after the break, there will continue to be challenges when it comes to COVID-19, and we will continue to meet them head-on.

Sincerely,

Dr. Jo Ann Fey

Superintendent of Schools

——————–

Estimados padres / tutores de Midlothian ISD:

Espero que todos estén disfrutando de sus vacaciones. Como usted, he estado prestando mucha atención a la cantidad de casos de COVID-19 en nuestra comunidad. Sé que es posible que tenga preguntas sobre el regreso de sus hijos a la escuela el miércoles 5 de enero y no esperamos ningún retraso en los estudiantes que comienzan la escuela ese día.

Estoy en contacto con nuestra enfermera líder del distrito, quien actúa como enlace del distrito con los profesionales de la salud del condado de Ellis y continuaré llamándola para monitorear las tendencias de salud y cualquier recomendación de cambios.

MISD continuará alentando fuertemente el uso de máscaras en todas las instalaciones del Distrito y continuará ofreciendo pruebas a través de Curative en el Estadio MISD. Curative ha ampliado sus horarios para ayudar con la disponibilidad de pruebas. El horario es de 7:00 am a 5:30 pm y tienen 17 espacios abiertos cada 30 minutos.

Los Centros para el Control de Enfermedades (CDC) emitieron nuevas recomendaciones de cuarentena, que puede revisar visitando https://bit.ly/3qv1W5L

para obtener orientación actualizada. Sin embargo, seguimos recomendando una cuarentena de diez días en este momento.

Cuando regresemos a la escuela después del receso, seguirá habiendo desafíos en lo que respecta a COVID-19, y continuaremos enfrentándonos a ellos de frente.

Atentamente,

Dr. Jo Ann Fey

Superintendente de escuelas

There is a special MISD Board Meeting scheduled for tomorrow evening at 5:30 pm with a COVID update on the agenda. We should also point out that while Dr. Fey says, “MISD will continue to strongly encourage wearing masks,” masks have not been worn by MISD Trustees at recent meetings and social media pictures before the holidays showed the majority of students and staff without masks.