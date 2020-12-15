Midlothian ISD Names Dr. Courtney Carpenter as Interim Superintendent

Dr. Carpenter Will Serves As Interim Superintendent for MISD

On Monday, December 14, Midlothian ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved Dr. Courtney Carpenter as Interim Superintendent. Carpenter currently serves as the Chief Administrative Officer for Midlothian ISD and has overseen leadership development, district-wide professional development and has headed the creation of MISD’s COVID-19 protocols and school reopening plan.

“Dr. Carpenter brings great experience to the role of Interim Superintendent,” Matt Sanders, Vice President of the Board of Trustees, said. “She has led the district in our COVID-19 Return to School Safe initiative, and she has a vast knowledge of curriculum and instruction from her many years as a campus principal and serving as a leader in our Department of Learning. We as a Board have the utmost confidence she will help provide a smooth transition during this time.”

Midlothian Community Supports Dr. Carpenter

With the news posted on the Midlothian ISD Facebook page, the reactions from the community were positive. Melissa Smith wrote, “She is a rockstar and such a hard worker. This makes me proud to have kids in MISD! Congrats Dr Carpenter!” Jan Howard Davis wrote, “Such a great choice!!! Kudos to the board.”

Carpenter, who has served MISD for the past 13 years, brings great knowledge and experience to the role of Interim Superintendent. She has over 20 years of experience in education with eight years teaching secondary math, five years serving as an assistant principal, six years as a campus principal and four years at the district level, including her current role as Chief Administrative Officer.

“It is an honor and a privilege to lead our district during this time,” Carpenter said. “I will continue the great work MISD has done to support our teachers and staff members, and I will provide a listening ear to everyone in our MISD family. I am dedicated to moving us forward through the spring and summer and preparing us for a new school year while our Board conducts the Superintendent Search and our transition to a new leader.”

For more information about the MISD Superintendent Search process, visit www.misd.gs.

Also, MISD Board President is currently in critical condition with COVID-19. Our thoughts and prayers are with Carl Smith and his family during this time.

