Op Ed: Cedar Hill ISD Board President On 2020-2021 School Year

Cedar Hill Returns In Person On October 6

The 2020-2021 school year will be remembered as the one where we courageously supported our friends, colleagues and neighbors in the battle against COVID-19.

It will also be a year remembered for having not one, but two, first days of school. There was the first day of Flex Learning on September 8, in which scholars enthusiastically returned to their virtual classrooms after a long summer.

Although normalcy is not fully upon us yet, we will have a semblance of it on Tuesday, October 6 when some scholars return to traditional in-person learning at Cedar Hill ISD campuses.

We regret that in-person learning has been delayed until early October, but the Board of Trustees and Administration had to take into account the health and safety considerations of returning to the classroom too early.

As a practice, we have always erred on the side of caution when it comes to scholar and staff health and safety.

We have utilized the entire summer, and the past month, to formulate health and safety protocols, as well as plans to ensure that in-person learning is effective.

We also completely respect families’ decisions to keep their children in Flex Learning. That is a very personal decision. Our only requirement is that families who commit to Flex Learning remain in that learning plan for the grading cycle.

Yes, the usual “First Day of School” energy and traditions may not be what they usually are, but the District has worked hard to ensure that we are prepared to educate our scholars, on campus and virtually, too.

If you are interested in more details of those efforts, log on to view the comprehensive CHISD Blueprint at chisd.net/blueprint

Welcome back scholars, and thank you for making 2020-2021 a great year to be a Longhorn!

Sincerely,

Cheryl Wesley

Board President

Cedar Hill ISD

