Dr. Ann Dixon Named Interim Superintendent At Red Oak ISD

ROISD School Board voted to hire Dr. Ann Dixon

RED OAK — At the July 15, 2019, special board meeting, the Red Oak Independent School District (ROISD) School Board voted to hire Dr. Ann Dixon as the district’s interim superintendent.

Dr. Dixon’s career spans more than 45 years and includes teaching and school leadership positions. In addition to serving as the Somerset ISD superintendent in the 1990s, she has most recently worked as interim superintendent in 19 other school districts in Texas.

Dr. Dixon is a highly regarded leader and education expert. “Dr. Dixon is well versed in the superintendent and interim role and we look forward to having her join the Red Oak team. We are excited to have such a talented and experienced leader at the of helm Red Oak ISD during this transition,” said Board President John Anderson. “She will be a tremendous asset to the administration and board as we continue to serve our students on their educational journey.”

Dr. Dixon started her career in education as a speech pathologist in Austin. She worked in Copperas Cove and North East ISDs before moving to Judson ISD, where she spent 18 years. She then became the Somerset ISD superintendent in 1990. In addition to working in school districts, Dr. Dixon also has experience at the state level.

Dixon’s Experience An Asset To ROISD

Dr. Dixon has worked with the Texas Comptroller’s Office and the Texas Legislative Budget Board, as well as serving as a mentor for many first time superintendents. For her distinguished service to her profession and community, the 76th Texas Legislature recognized her with a resolution of commendation.

Dr. Dixon has been published in the Texas Study Research Journal and the TEPSA (Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association) Journal numerous times, is often called as an expert witness or investigator in education litigation, and consults with school districts who are conducting superintendent searches.

Dr. Dixon holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Administration from Walden University, a Master of Arts in Elementary and Early Childhood Education from the University of Texas at San Antonio, and a Bachelor of Science in Speech and Hearing Pathology from Oklahoma State University. She is married with three grown children. She will start in Red Oak ISD on July 22, 2019, and will serve until the district names a new superintendent.

