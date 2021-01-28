Midlothian ISD Board Selects Superintendent Search Firm

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Midlothian ISD Moves Forward With Superintendent Search

Midlothian ISD Board voted unanimously last night to engage the firm Walsh, Gallegos, Trevino, Russo & Kyle, P.C. to assist with their superintendent search.

After interviewing both search firms, Board members discussed that each brings valuable insight to the process and they could not go wrong with either firm.

Based on the interviews, the firm that would best work with the Board, MISD Staff and the Midlothian community was ultimately the deciding factor in the decision-making process.

Dr. Ann Dixon Answered Questions From MISD Board

Dr. Dixon spoke to the Board and said MISD is the “perfect size” school district with approximately 9,700 students. MISD is the 115th largest school district in the state (out of 1100 school districts in Texas). She said from an academic and financial standpoint, MISD has a lot of positives. Midlothian ISD is in the top 20% of school districts and believes the district can attract the top 20% candidates for the position.

While one of the biggest challenges is COVID, from the standpoint of mobility, Dr. Dixon says Midland ISD received many applicants, and so COVID may or may not be a factor in the superintendent search. Walsh, Gallegos, Trevino, Russo & Kyle, P.C. was the search firm that found and placed Red Oak ISD Brenda Sanford, Dixon said Red Oak received a substantial amount of applications for that position.

The Midlothian ISD School Board will create a profile for the Superintendent, including the requirements they are looking for in the perfect candidate. Following that, Walsh, Gallegos, Trevino, Russo & Kyle, P.C., will post, advertise the position and collect the applications. Their philosophy “this is a Board guided search, not a walsh guided search.” Dr. Dixon sid, “there will come a time when you will ask me who to pick, and I will not tell you. I will tell you who not to hire.”

Trustee Soto asked about Dr. Dixon’s experience with nationwide searches, and she responded while they are happy to advertise nationally, but if MISD profile requires a Texas Superintendent certificate that can cause delays/add complications.

MISD Superintendent Search Next Steps

Next steps for the process include finalizing the contract with the search firm, establishing a concrete timeline for the process, and outline the community input process.

Matt Sanders, Board President, said, “We are excited to start the next step of the superintendent search process. This firm has extensive experience recruiting top candidates and assisting Boards in hiring quality superintendents.”

You can view the Board meeting on January 27, and watch as the MISD Board interviews the two search firms.

Comments

comments