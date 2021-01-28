Eastridge ES named to ERP Honor Roll

Share via: 0 Shares 0





(RED OAK, TX) — Eastridge Elementary was recently recognized as a 2019-2020 Educational Results Partnership (ERP) Honor Roll School for high achievement in student success. The ERP Honor Roll program, sponsored by the Campaign for Business and Education Excellence (CBEE), is part of a national effort to identify higher-performing schools and districts that are improving student outcomes. Eastridge Elementary is one of 3,490 public schools in the nation to be recognized.

“We are thankful for the hard work of our students and teachers at Eastridge Elementary,” said Superintendent Brenda Sanford. “This recognition is a testament to the sustained focus on academic results and commitment to student success that our school and parent community have shown over the years.”

The 2019-2020 ERP Honor Roll utilizes public school student achievement data to identify successful schools and districts. These schools stand above others in the state because of our demonstrated ability to get students to grade-level achievement and beyond.

Schools that receive the ERP Honor Roll distinction have demonstrated consistent high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement levels over time, and a reduction in achievement gaps among student populations.

Here a few important facts about the ERP Honor Roll:

• It is the only award given in collaboration with business leaders.

• It includes graduation and dropout rate data.

• It establishes a higher bar of performance than any other award.

• It is conducted by Educational Results Partnership, a nonprofit organization that maintains the nation’s largest database on student achievement.

This is not an application award, but one awarded based on the data. All selected campuses are featured on the ERP Honor Roll website at www.edresults.org.

