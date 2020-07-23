Construction Of Phase 2 Midlothian Community Park Is Underway

Midlothian Sees Progress On Much Anticipated Community Park

Families in Midlothian are excited for the Phase 2 of the Midlothian Community Park. Moms and Dads are excited for the new splash pad, sports courts, amphitheater and other features. Many residents have shared they often go to Mansfield to enjoy a park or playground, and Phase 2 gives them a chance to stay closer to home.

Yesterday, city officials braved the Texas heat when they broke ground for the construction of Phase 2 of the Midlothian Community Park. On June 23, a $19,089,437 contract for completion of the park was unanimously approved by Midlothian City Council.

The community park is Located at 3601 S. 14th Street. The first phase of the 105-acre multipurpose outdoor recreational complex opened in February 2017 and features 13 soccer and football playing and practice fields varying in size. There’s also a lighted competition field outfitted for both football and soccer, complete with stands and a scoreboard. The first phase also includes a playground, concession stand, seating area, restrooms, and a one-mile walking trail.

Phase two of Midlothian Community Park will complete the development of this premier facility.

According to Mayor Richard Reno, “This park uniquely serves the interests of many different groups. It adds to the beauty of the community and quality of life for our citizens. It will be a place to play for generations to come.”

The approved Midlothian Community Park design, includes:

Splash pad (4,500 square feet)

Large playground located adjacent to splash pad

Playground/splash pad restroom

2, 3-point basketball courts

Multipurpose court (tennis, pickleball, wall ball, roller hockey)

4 sand volleyball courts

Amphitheater/picnic pavilion with lawn seating and stage

5 baseball/softball diamonds with artificial turf infields

Small playground at baseball fields

Bleacher shade structures

Baseball concession stand with restroom

Wildflower meadow

Fishing lake

Concrete and natural surface walking trails

514-space parking lot, roadways, and landscaping

Entry and wayfinding signs

Lighting for baseball fields and all courts

14 Months Until Completion

October 2021 may seem like a long time for now, but Midlothian residents look forward to the day when friends and family have a place to gather on evenings and weekends. Mayor Reno acknowledged that we are in uncertain times and this park is a positive statement. While he wishes the park could be complete in six months or less, Midlothian wants quality, and a park that will last for generations.

With a little patience, when October 2021 arrives, the community can look forward to movie nights, walking with friends, playing a game of basketball, making new friends and picnics in the park. Which part are you the most excited about?

