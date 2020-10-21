Meet The Candidates Running for Glenn Heights Place 4 In Nov. Special Election

GLENN HEIGHTS – The City of Glenn Heights has only one city election this November 3. The Special Election for Place 4 has three candidates and is to replace outgoing councilmember Ron Adams who resigned from that seat on February 11. Adams is still in that seat until his replacement is elected next month.

Here is what each of the candidates have to say about their why they are running for the seat. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order.

Alisha Marie Brown

What changes are you looking forward to if you win the election for Place 4?

AMB: Unfortunately, Glenn Heights routinely gets local news coverage for negative situations and I would like to change that. Glenn Heights is a unique suburb in that it is diverse racially and socioeconomically. We can serve as a guide for neighboring communities to show that we know how to do this thing right! As a member of city council, I would foster more opportunities for all the people of Glenn Heights to come out and socialize.

What will be the challenges to overcome in the new term?

AMB: Definitely, how to address gaps in funding due to the pandemic and resulting shut down. The community will have lots of questions and will be looking to us for transparency. That will be tough when it means explaining why certain services will have to stop, or how they will now cost more.

With COVID still present how do you think the City is best served moving forward and is there anything else you believe should be implemented?

AMB: I think our response to COVID was pretty solid. I personally attended the first city council meeting that addressed was what going on. It really helped me understand how I can keep my family safe. The biggest concern would be addressing areas of the city that have large open communal spaces or large numbers of inhabitants. Going to the apartment buildings, going into the RV parks, addressing their unique needs in trying to socially distance, etc. Do they need more financial support? How are their children fairing with remote learning?

Is there another City in the DFW area you feel is doing things well regarding COVID and learning and moving forward with the current pandemic?

AMB: To be honest not really? Dallas, but Dallas is a large city. Glenn Heights did a job that reflected the amount of people we have. There are weekly updates on social media as well. I don’t see many cities doing that.

What other boards have you served on in Glenn Heights and/or other cities?

AMB: I will be honest and say this will be my first time serving on any particular board and I am excited! As an educator for the past 11 years I know what it is like to work on a team towards a common goal. This experience has also afforded me the opportunity to meet and commune with people of various backgrounds. There is no block I wouldn’t walk through to talk to the people and find out what they need and how I can be of service. That is why my campaign WHAT CAN BROWN DO FOR YOU?

Travis John Bruton

What changes are you looking forward to if you win the election for Place 4?

TJB: If I win the election for Place 4, there are several things I would like to see happen. First, I would like to get together with the fellow council members and establish one vision for the city and a strategic plan that goes with it. The city needs an updated short term and long-term strategic plan that aligns with the vision and then have the budget follow.

What did the citizens get out of this last budget that was passed? What amenities and services are the citizens getting? I have been an accountant for over 15 years and want to make sure the budget and finances of the city are reflected in what the citizen’s want and need. The citizens have major concerns about the infrastructure of the city, so I want to make sure that is addressed accordingly.

Another change I would like is the direction that the city is going with all the residential housing. The growth in Glenn Heights has been overwhelmingly residential and it is past time for the focus to be on doing what’s necessary to attract businesses to our city. The neighboring cities are really flourishing, and I would like to incentivize businesses to come to Glenn Heights.

One personal change that I would like to see happen is more engagement and communication between the citizens and city officials. There needs to be a continued push to get citizens involved and I believe the key is bringing the information to THEM rather than having them seek it out. I’m finding that our citizens are thirsty to know what’s going on and how it will affect them, and the city and council need to turn on the faucet of information and allow information to flow freely. I will do my part to keep the city informed. I previously did this by starting a newsletter called “Truth with Travis” and distributed various information through my social platforms.

What will be the challenges to overcome in the new term?

TJB: I believe one of the biggest challenges we will face is tackling the infrastructure needs of our city. Unfortunately, so many areas are in desperate need of updating such as roads, sidewalks, water, sewer, and parks. I will focus on rebuilding and repairs and get to work on the basic needs of our citizens to strengthen our city’s foundation. The citizens have been complaining about the water and sewer for as long as I lived here. We’ve got to be able to address that. I believe there are grants and other government programs that can help subsidy these things. We need to get to work and get after it.

With COVID still present how do you think the City is best served moving forward and is there anything else you believe should be implemented?

TJB: The city will put itself in the best position when it is listening to the CDC and the scientist surrounding COVID. There are guidelines that have been published to keep people safe such as wearing masks and being socially distant. It is important to continue to provide the necessary PPE to not only the essential workers but to all of the staff that is working hard for our city.

Is there another City in the DFW area you feel is doing things well regarding COVID and learning and moving forward with the current pandemic?

TJB: There were several cities in the DFW that decided to do the right thing such as cancel festivals and large events that would have aided in the spread of COVID. As much as my family and I enjoy concerts and festivals, it was the right thing to do. Moving forward every city will have to adjust and create a new normal.

What other boards have you served on in Glenn Heights and/or other cities?

TJB: Dallas Mayor’s Star Council

Red Oak ISD Superintendent Advisory Council

Leadership Southwest Board of Directors

2018 Glenn Heights City Council

How long have you lived in Glenn Heights?

TJB: I have lived in Glenn Heights for seven years.

Anything else you want to say?

TJB: I am asking that this November 3rd, that you vote TRAVIS BRUTON. There is not a better candidate than me. The city will be Better with Bruton. It will be a great privilege to serve my community on the City Council. I look forward to being a community voice on the council that will represent our entire city, including our youth, our seniors, our diverse communities, and neighborhoods. I will do so by listening openly to the concerns of all our community members and responding accordingly with the goal of building a better Glenn Heights. Feel free to email me at [email protected].

Isaac Jamal Burren

What changes are you looking forward to if you win the election for Place 4?

IJB: Two main issues that I’d like to work on. The first is helping to increase the amount of businesses within the city. Glenn Heights needs more revenue so that we can continue to beautify the city and improve infrastructure without being so heavily dependent on home property taxes.

The second is to have more of a voice within the DeSoto ISD. We are smaller and I believe we are too often overlooked. I would like to have a seat on the board made exclusive to a Glenn Heights resident. That way we can have more of a voice that represent our city’s needs.

What will be the challenges to overcome in the new term?

IJB: I think the biggest challenge right now is communication. The City Council has actually made a lot of big changes that are on the horizon, but so few citizens know about them. I think that has grown some discontent. Whether it’s bringing in the right businesses or working with DeSoto ISD, we’re going to have to do a better job of keeping people informed about the City’s improvement efforts. If elected, I hope to be an asset in that department.

With COVID still present how do you think the City is best served moving forward and is there anything else you believe should be implemented?

IJB: The City is fully on board with people wearing masks in public, washing their hands, and social distancing. I think the harder issue is fully opening the schools. With the lack of access to immediate and consistent testing, and the ability to properly contact-trace, we cannot trust a full and safe reopening.

Is there another City in the DFW area you feel is doing things well regarding COVID and learning and moving forward with the current pandemic?

IJB: No. Some districts are in a bit better or worse shape, but I haven’t heard of an ISD that has it all figured out.

What other boards have you served on in Glenn Heights and/or other cities?

IJB: I’m currently serving on the DeSoto School Advisory Council and the Glenn Heights Complete Count Census Committee.

How long have you lived in Glenn Heights?

IJB: I’ve lived here the last four years, but I actually lived here years ago as a kid.

Anything else you want to say?

IJB: I get a joy out of serving and helping others. It’s my calling if you will. I just hope I get the chance to serve my city on the council.

