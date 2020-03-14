Red Oak ISD Superintendent On COVID-19

With an extended spring break, many parents are wondering how this impacts the school year, and STAAR testing. Most ask-will my child have to make up days missed due to COVID-19 cancellation? The Red Oak ISD Superintendent addresses some of those concerns.

I just wanted to touch base with each of you to assure you that we at Red Oak ISD are continually monitoring the COVID-19 information and guidance provided by Texas Education Agency (TEA), Center for Disease Control (CDC), and local health officials. Our top priority is the health and safety of our students, staff, parents, and community.

Our Red Oak ISD administrative team will be working Monday to prepare a short term, as well as long-term, plan in the event an additional extended break is needed. In our planning meeting on Monday, we will be addressing a wide variety of issues including instructional needs and feeding students should an extended break be deemed necessary. I assure you that we will keep you updated with information as we receive it. I ask that you please be patient, as the information we receive is fluid and ever-changing.

Parents, please do not worry over your student(s) “making up time or days” because of an extended break(s). The extended break next week is covered by built-in minutes in the existing school calendar. After Monday’s planning session, we will have an “at-home instruction” plan which will qualify for school days for any future extensions that are deemed necessary. Again, please be patient as plans could change as guidance changes from the Texas Education Agency (TEA), local Health and Safety departments, and the CDC.

During this time, please continue to focus on health and safety by limiting your exposure to possible infection.

Again, thank you for your patience during this process and remember we care about YOU at Red Oak ISD and are working diligently to help promote your health and safety.

Brenda Sanford, Superintendent

Red Oak ISD

