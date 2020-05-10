Mansfield’s New Fire Station Set For Spring 2021 Opening   

Spring 2021: Mansfield Fire Station No. 5

MANSFIELD – The new Mansfield Fire Station is in the works and will be open next year in the spring.

The City of Mansfield approved a new Fire Station in January and construction began in March.

Fire Station No. 5 will be located on the southeast corner of National Parkway and Holland Road in southeast Mansfield.

Mansfield Fire Chief Mike Ross said, “That area of the city is fast growing. There is new housing in that area as well as schools and apartments”

Ross said the location of the new fire station will help in the fact it will be located in an area that is currently “outside of the desired response time of five minutes,” to get to an emergency in that area.

With a 13,154 square-feet floor plan Mansfield’s new Fire Station No. 5 will feature provisions for a ladder truck – better known as a Quint – and an ambulance. The new station will also provide for living space for the station personnel, which will be about five firefighter/paramedics on each shift.

Approved by the Mansfield City Council in late January, the cost of the new Fire Station is $5.1 million. It was designed by Komatsu Architects and is being constructed by O’Haver Construction.

Responding To Growth In Mansfield

The Mansfield Fire Department has come a long way since 1901 when it was just a 15-staff volunteer fire department. There are 102 personnel employed there now and four existing fire stations.

Fire Station No. 1 was built and opened in 1998 on Main St.; Fire Station No. 2, opened in 1988 and was remodeled and rededicated in 2014 and located on Country Club Drive; Fire Station No. 3 opened in 2005 on E. Broad Street and No. 4 opened in 2009 on N. Main Street.

“Aside from the quicker response to this growing area of our city, the hope is that the Fire Department will obtain an ISO rating of 1, which is the highest rating a department can achieve and can provide insurance savings for homeowners and businesses” concluded Chief Ross. “Mansfield currently has an ISO rating of 2.”

Save

Comments

comments