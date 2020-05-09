Home News 250 COVID-19 Cases & 8 New Deaths In Dallas County

250 COVID-19 Cases & 8 New Deaths In Dallas County

Dallas County Cases Continue Rising As Texas Reopens

DALLAS — As of 11:00 am May 9, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 250 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 5,619, including 143 deaths.

The additional 8 deaths being reported today include:

-A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Garland, and had been found deceased at home.

-A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

-A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Cockrell Hill, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

-A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

-A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Balch Springs, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

-A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas, and had been hospitalized.

-A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

-A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of Farmers Branch, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, about 79% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 143 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

“Today’s numbers close out our week which has seen more positive cases than ever before. For the week, we had a total of 1,720 cases, a 246 daily average and 33 deaths. That compares to 990, 141 and 29 for the previous week. Residents should continue to avoid crowds, practice six foot distancing, wear a cloth covering at businesses and on public transportation and practice good hygiene. #StayHomeSaveLives to #FlattenTheCurve,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

