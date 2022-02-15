Mansfield Residents To Vote On Five Bond Props In May

Facebook

Mansfield Holds Bond Election For Proposed Capital Projects

MANSFIELD, Texas — The Mansfield City Council will ask Mansfield residents to consider five bond propositions totaling an estimated $155.5 million during the May 7 municipal election.

Residents will be asked to weigh the benefits of several proposed capital projects in consideration of their potential costs. Those projects are: a veterans memorial; a joint recreation center and library; renovations and additions to Mansfield’s community parks and athletic facilities; an expansion of Mansfield’s trail network; and a Miracle League field.

PROPOSITION A

Proposition A asks for $7 million in general obligation bonds to construct a veterans memorial at Julian Feild Park that is expected to include a memorial plaza and pavilion for events, a water feature with an overlook and a monument recognizing all military branches, as well as looped trails and enhancements to the existing memorial gardens. Renovations to the park are planned to include additional parking, a restroom and improvements to Serenity Gardens. The existing playground is planned to be moved to

James McKnight Park West.

PROPOSITION B

Proposition B asks for $78 million in general obligation bonds to design and construct a new joint recreation center and library. The proposed facility is expected to include fitness space, a gymnasium, an indoor adventure track, indoor aquatic space with pools, lap lanes, slides and play areas, as well as space for classrooms and party rentals. The Mansfield Public Library would also be relocated into this new, larger space. Planned to be included in this space are book and media collections, quiet study zones, a children’s area and makerspace. Shared community spaces may include an indoor playground, large

event hall, rooftop plaza and outdoor amphitheater.

PROPOSITION C

Proposition C asks for $30 million in general obligation bonds to design and construct an approximately 138-acre community park in southwest Mansfield, and an additional $25 million in upgrades to Michael L. Skinner Sports Complex. The new community park is expected to include a looped trail, multiple playgrounds, pavilions and possible sport courts such as tennis, sand volleyball or pickleball. The park is also expected to include an athletic complex with soccer and football fields that would replace the existing fields at Skinner Sports Complex and Chandler Park.

At Skinner Sports Complex, new baseball fields are expected to be constructed in the existing soccer space, creating a complex comparable to neighboring communities for tournaments and league play. The project is expected to create a community park within the complex, adding looped trails, multiple playgrounds, a pond and other park amenities.

PROPOSITION D

Proposition D asks for $10.5 million in general obligation bonds to complete the Walnut Creek Linear Trail to Mansfield’s eastern and western city limits, and to extend the Pond Branch Linear Trail from Historic Downtown Mansfield to South Main Street.

PROPOSITION E

Proposition E asks for $5 million in general obligation bonds to build a barrier-free, synthetic-surface baseball facility for players of all abilities. The proposed project is planned to include a new inclusive playground, pavilion, restrooms and looped trail.

Council placed the five propositions on the May 7 election ballot following months of discussion among its members and the members of the 2022 Bond Election Steering Committee, a group of Mansfield residents that recommended capital projects for the Council to consider placing on the ballot.

Read more about the committee’s recommendations.

The City of Mansfield cannot and does not guarantee a particular interest rate or tax rate associated with the bonds authorized by the propositions. The city intends to issue the bonds authorized by the propositions in accordance with a schedule to be determined by the Council. Prevailing market conditions, demographic changes, assessed valuations of property in the city and other factors would affect the schedule on which the bonds would be issued. The exact property tax rate impact would depend on which projects residents approve, the schedule on which the city would issue debt to fund approved projects and the city’s future tax base growth.

The City of Mansfield plans to publish a guide for voters containing detailed information about the proposed projects and their projected tax rate impacts at least 30 days prior to Election Day. The city also plans to hold public meetings to inform residents about the proposed projects and their projected tax rate impacts.

Visit the City of Mansfield’s website and follow the city’s social media channels to stay up-to-date on the proposed projects.

Early voting for the May 7 municipal election begins April 25 and ends May 3. Residents should visit their county’s website to find information about early voting and Election Day voting times and locations.

Two Council seats are also up for election on May 7: Mayor, Place 1 and Council Member, Place 2.