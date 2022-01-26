Midlothian Community Park Phase 2 Officially Opens to Public

108 shares Facebook

Midlothian Residents Can Now Enjoy New Amenities at Community Park

It was a bit chilly, but the sun was shining today when Midlothian city leaders cut the ribbon at Midlothian Community Park Phase 2. Today’s ceremony was the official opening for the final phase of the 105-acre park, located at 3601 S. 14th Street. Mayor Pro Tem Ted Miller welcomed the crowd that braved chilly temperatures to attend the ceremony. Park Board Chairwoman Brandee Fulfer performed ribbon-cutting honors. Councilman Justin Coffman offered a blessing of the park.

Assistant City Manager Clyde Melick and Director of Parks and Recreation Heather Dowell recognized the work of the design and construction team, as well as the staff who made it possible to open phase 2 of the park on time and on budget, in spite of challenges from weather, supply chain bottlenecks, and materials and labor shortages.

With phase 2 of Midlothian Community Park officially open, citizens have 105 total acres of premier recreational space. There’s something for everyone from kids to adults, and the park is a great place for future community events. Phase 1 of the park opened in 2017 and included 13 soccer fields (unlighted) and one lighted football/soccer competition field, as well as a large shaded playground, concession stand, walking path, and fishing pond.

Newly completed phase 2 amenities include:

Amphitheater stage with lawn seating

Equipped with electricity and grids for stage lighting and hook-ups for sound systems.

5 lighted baseball fields

New Midlothian Amateur Baseball Association game fields. (Jaycee Park will continue to be site for practices.)

Great lawn

2, 3-point basketball courts

Multipurpose sport court for tennis, pickleball, wall ball, roller hockey

4 sand volleyball courts

Picnic pavilion

2 shaded playgrounds, meeting all safety standards required by the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) and accessibility requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Large, one-of-a-kind playground was specially constructed to fit space with existing trees. In addition to being ADA compliant, it was designed with inclusivity in mind for children with various disabilities. Small, shaded, toddler playground is located near the baseball fields.

Splash pad (4,500 square feet)

Designed to fit in with native surroundings, the splash pad provides a variety of tactile experiences that would be found in nature, combined with whimsical sprayers and surprise fountains. It is supplied with fresh drinking water and flows into adjacent pond to be re-used for irrigation. Water is not recycled for splash pad use. The splash pad will be operational during warm months (after last freeze).Users can activate the splash pad with push buttons.

2 concession stands with restrooms

Boardwalk

Walking trails, natural surface and concrete

Wildflower meadow

Large parking lot located adjacent to ball fields. Smaller parking lots located next to large playground, splash pad, public courts.

Bonds approved by voters in 2017 and a grant from Midlothian Community Development Corporation (MCDC) funded Community Park Phase 2 construction. The new park phase offers residents more options to spend time outside with the family while meeting neighbors and making new friends.