Early Vote Information for the Upcoming March 1, 2022, Joint Primary Election

Any Dallas County qualified voter can cast their ballot at any vote center across the county

Dallas, Texas – Dallas County Elections Administrator Michael Scarpello reminds eligible voters that early voting for the March 1st Primary Election begins Monday, February 14th, and ends Friday, February 25th. Any Dallas County qualified voter can cast their ballot at any vote center across the county.

“We’re proud to be holding Dallas County’s first-ever Joint Primary Election,” said Election Administrator Michael Scarpello. “It was in a spirit of cooperation that the Republican and Democrat County Parties came together to ensure Dallas County voters have an improved primary election experience.”

Voters will be able to choose either a Republican or Democrat ballot. Please remember that Texas voters can vote in either party primary – but not both. Dallas County voters can find their sample ballot online at DallasCountyVotes.org or by following this link – sample ballot.

There will be 47 vote centers across Dallas County during early voting. A complete list of those locations can be found by following this link – Early Vote List. Voters can also find their nearest early vote location with DCED’s Early Voting Location Finder.

Alternatively, voters who meet one of the following qualifications can vote by mail

65 years of age or older

Person with a disability (as defined in Texas Election Code 82.002(a))

Expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day

Civilly Committed Under 841, Health and Safety Code

Out of the county during the entire election including early voting

Eligible voters can download their Application for Ballot By Mail(ABBM) by following this link – Application. When filling out the application be sure to fill out all 5 sections thoroughly. You MUST include either your Texas Driver’s License Number or the last four digits of your Social Security Number on your application. We recommend that you fill in both. Voters can find a helpful instructional video on filling out and submitting your application by following this link – ABBM Instructions.

The deadline to return the application to vote in the March 1st Joint Primary Election is February 18th.