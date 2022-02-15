Twenty Mansfield ISD Swimmers, Divers Qualify For State

Twenty Mansfield ISD student-athletes are headed to Austin this weekend to participate in the 2022 UIL Swimming & Diving State Meet.
The students qualified for the state meet after outstanding performances at the regional level. Students advance to the state meet by either finishing in the top two places in their heat (automatic) or having one of the next eight fastest times across all regions (call-ups).
Congratulations to the following high school students and their coaches for advancing to the competition:
Lake Ridge High School
- Jayden Atkins – 500 Freestyle
- Ryen Bosuro – 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle
- Keilee Holcomb – 200 medley relay, 400 freestyle relay, 200 individual medley, 100 butterfly
- Shawn Mohseni – 200 medley relay, 100 backstroke
- Ava Topolewski – 100 butterfly, 500 freestyle
- Girls 200 Freestyle Relay – Ryen Bosuro, Dia Henderson, Keilee Holcomb and Ava Topolewski
- Girls 400 Freestyle Relay – Ryen Bosuro, Dia Henderson, Keilee Holcomb and Ava Topolewski
- Boys 400 Freestyle Relay – Jayden Atkins, Christen Bosuro, Samuel Goins and Shawn Mohseni
Legacy High School
- Kaden Ho – 500 freestyle
- Jackson Stapleton – 200 individual medley
- Wyatt Tullbane – 500 freestyle
Mansfield High School
- Elsie Clift – 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay, 500 freestyle, 400 freestyle relay
- Natalie Do – 200 medley relay
- Sarah Stewart – 400 freestyle relay
- Gracie Walker – 100 breaststroke, 200 individual medley, 200 medley relay, 400 freestyle relay
- Katie Walker – 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle, 200 medley relay, 400 freestyle relay
Summit High School
- Jonny Hinkle – 100 butterfly
- Benedict Nguyen – 1-meter diving
Timberview High School
- Emma Gerhart – 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle
- Ryder Ross – 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly
The state meet will take place Feb. 18-19 at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin.