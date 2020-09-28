Mansfield Mail-In Ballot Requires Additional Postage

Extra Postage Required On Mansfield Mail-In Ballots
Heads up Mansfield, TX voters, here’s some important news for any Mansfield resident voting by mail. In order to fit all races and propositions on the ballot, the City of Mansfield ballot will consist of two pages instead of one. This means to return your ballot, postage will be $0.70 versus $0.55.
You may only vote by mail in Texas if 1) you are age 65 and older; 2) you have a disability; 3) you are expected to be out of the county of your residence or the country; and 4) you are in jail. An application for a ballot by mail is available online at https://www.sos.texas.gov/elections/voter/reqabbm.shtml.
Print and complete the form, then mail it to the early voting clerk in the county where you vote. The LAST day to apply for a mail in ballot is Friday, October 23, 2020. (Received, not Postmarked)
Some county early voting clerks are even offering an opportunity to email early voting applications to the clerk. Mansfield is located in three counties so residents here will need to contact the election office in the county where they reside.
Tarrant County: https://www.tarrantcounty.com/en/elections/Early-Voting-Information/Voting-by-Mail.html
Johnson County: https://www.johnsoncountytx.org/departments/elections-office
Ellis County: https://www.co.ellis.tx.us/312/Elections
Do not mail, fax, or email completed applications for Ballot by Mail to the Secretary of State Office. All applications received by this office will be rejected.
The Following Amendments Are On The 2020 Ballot:
PROPOSITION A
Shall the Mansfield Home Rule Charter be amended to delete
matters contrary to or superseded by state law with regard to qualifications
for candidates for City Council, the Department of Taxation and amending the
Charter by deleting Subsection 3.02(c) and Section 9.15 and revising Section
12.12?
PROPOSITION B
Shall the Mansfield Home Rule
Charter be amended to delete the procedure for appointing the Mayor Pro Tem,
thereby allowing the Council to establish the procedure by revising Subsection
3.06(b)?
PROPOSITION C
Shall the Mansfield Home Rule
Charter be amended to require one reading for the approval of all ordinances
save and except ordinances changing a zoning classification or approving a
planned development zoning, which shall require at least two readings by
revising Section 3.13(c)?
PROPOSITION D
Shall the Mansfield Home Rule
Charter be amended to provide that the City Manager may be removed by an
affirmative vote of four (4) members of the City Council instead of five (5) by
revising Subsection 6.01(b)?
PROPOSITION E
Shall the Mansfield Home Rule
Charter be amended to establish the duties of the City Secretary, provide that
the City Council appoint the City
Attorney and the City Secretary, and may remove each by an affirmative vote of
four (4) members by adding Section 6.03 and revising Section 8.05?
PROPOSITION F
Shall the Mansfield Home Rule
Charter be amended to require members of the Planning and Zoning Commission be
residents, but need not own property in Mansfield and to delete the requirement
that a member resign their position before running for City Council by revising
Section 10.01?
PROPOSITION G
Shall the Mansfield Home Rule Charter be amended to provide
that a quorum of the City Council shall be four (4) Council Members, that three
(3) members shall be required to call a special meeting or to approve an
emergency ordinance by revising Sections 3.09 and 3.14?
Mansfield City Council & Mayor Candidates
Councilmember, Place 6
Todd Tonore
Philip DeGroat
Councilmember, Place 7
Larry Broseh
Mayor
Michael Evans
Brent Newsom
George Fassett
Terry Moore
Councilmember, Place 2
Scot Bowman
Tamera Bounds
Skeeter Pressley