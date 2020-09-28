Mansfield Mail-In Ballot Requires Additional Postage

Extra Postage Required On Mansfield Mail-In Ballots

Heads up Mansfield, TX voters, here’s some important news for any Mansfield resident voting by mail. In order to fit all races and propositions on the ballot, the City of Mansfield ballot will consist of two pages instead of one. This means to return your ballot, postage will be $0.70 versus $0.55.

You may only vote by mail in Texas if 1) you are age 65 and older; 2) you have a disability; 3) you are expected to be out of the county of your residence or the country; and 4) you are in jail. An application for a ballot by mail is available online at https://www.sos.texas.gov/elections/voter/reqabbm.shtml.

Print and complete the form, then mail it to the early voting clerk in the county where you vote. The LAST day to apply for a mail in ballot is Friday, October 23, 2020. (Received, not Postmarked)

Some county early voting clerks are even offering an opportunity to email early voting applications to the clerk. Mansfield is located in three counties so residents here will need to contact the election office in the county where they reside.

Tarrant County: https://www.tarrantcounty.com/en/elections/Early-Voting-Information/Voting-by-Mail.html

Johnson County: https://www.johnsoncountytx.org/departments/elections-office

Ellis County: https://www.co.ellis.tx.us/312/Elections

Do not mail, fax, or email completed applications for Ballot by Mail to the Secretary of State Office. All applications received by this office will be rejected.

The Following Amendments Are On The 2020 Ballot:

PROPOSITION A

Shall the Mansfield Home Rule Charter be amended to delete

matters contrary to or superseded by state law with regard to qualifications

for candidates for City Council, the Department of Taxation and amending the

Charter by deleting Subsection 3.02(c) and Section 9.15 and revising Section

12.12?

PROPOSITION B

Shall the Mansfield Home Rule

Charter be amended to delete the procedure for appointing the Mayor Pro Tem,

thereby allowing the Council to establish the procedure by revising Subsection

3.06(b)?

PROPOSITION C

Shall the Mansfield Home Rule

Charter be amended to require one reading for the approval of all ordinances

save and except ordinances changing a zoning classification or approving a

planned development zoning, which shall require at least two readings by

revising Section 3.13(c)?

PROPOSITION D

Shall the Mansfield Home Rule

Charter be amended to provide that the City Manager may be removed by an

affirmative vote of four (4) members of the City Council instead of five (5) by

revising Subsection 6.01(b)?

PROPOSITION E

Shall the Mansfield Home Rule

Charter be amended to establish the duties of the City Secretary, provide that

the City Council appoint the City

Attorney and the City Secretary, and may remove each by an affirmative vote of

four (4) members by adding Section 6.03 and revising Section 8.05?

PROPOSITION F

Shall the Mansfield Home Rule

Charter be amended to require members of the Planning and Zoning Commission be

residents, but need not own property in Mansfield and to delete the requirement

that a member resign their position before running for City Council by revising

Section 10.01?

PROPOSITION G

Shall the Mansfield Home Rule Charter be amended to provide

that a quorum of the City Council shall be four (4) Council Members, that three

(3) members shall be required to call a special meeting or to approve an

emergency ordinance by revising Sections 3.09 and 3.14?

Mansfield City Council & Mayor Candidates

Councilmember, Place 6

Todd Tonore

Philip DeGroat

Councilmember, Place 7

Larry Broseh

Mayor

Michael Evans

Brent Newsom

George Fassett

Terry Moore

Councilmember, Place 2

Scot Bowman

Tamera Bounds

Skeeter Pressley

