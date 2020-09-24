Ellis County Voting Schedule & Locations

Early Voting Locations & Schedule

Per Governor Abbott, early voting in Texas will being on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Official election day is November 3, 2020. We have the schedule for Ellis County along with locations.

Please note: Notice of Elimination of Straight-Party Voting -House Bill 25, passed during the 85th Legislative Session, eliminated straight-party voting effective September 1, 2020.

If you wish to vote for all of the candidates affiliated with one party, you should select each candidate one at a time on your ballot.

ELLIS COUNTY SCHEDULE:

8 AM-5 PM Tuesday-Friday Oct. 13-16

8 AM-4 PM Saturday Oct. 17

8 AM-6 PM Monday-Friday Oct. 19-23

7 AM-7 PM Saturday Oct. 24

1 PM-6 PM Sunday Oct. 25

7 AM-7 PM Monday-Friday Oct. 26-30

ELLIS COUNTY EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS:

Midlothian Conference Center (ballroom and foyer)

1 Community Circle Drive, Midlothian First United Methodist Church

Fidelis Hall 505 W Marvin Avenue Waxahachie, TX 75165 Ellis County Sub Courthouse

207 S Sonoma Trail Ennis, TX 75119 Palmer ISD Annex Building

303 Bulldog Way Palmer, TX 75152 Grace Covenant Church (Dining Hall)

212 N Main Street Red Oak, TX 75154 Harvest of Praise

(House of Manna Rm) 2603 S. Hampton Rd Glenn Heights, TX 75154







What forms of identification are acceptable?

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Need to register to vote in Ellis County?

Registration ends October 5, 2020. You can visit the Ellis County Elections office at 204 E. Jefferson Street, Waxahachie, TX 75165. Office Hours 7am – 4pm Monday – Friday (Closed for Lunch 11am-12 noon, except during voting days)

Ellis County Google Maps Locations

Follow the Ellis County Elections Facebook page for up to date information on the 2020 Election. Check Ellis County website for additional voting information or sample ballots.

