David Dike Fine Art Fall Auction Goes Virtual Oct. 3

David Dike Fine Art presents their annual Texas Art Auction virtually on October 3. It’s the 24th consecutive year for their fall auction, but the first time it’s been presented virtually.

Exceptional paintings by Jose Arpa; several works by Julian Onderdonk; and works by early Dallas painter and teacher, Frank Reaugh are among the highlights of this year’s auction. Strong examples of midcentury modern works by Seymour Fogel, Jennie Haddad, and Robert Preusse are also featured in the virtual auction, along with some rare pieces by Dallas Nine artist Perry Nichols.

The 2020 Fall Texas Art Auction will take place without a live audience, with all sales conducted via a live video feed. Louis Murad of Murad Auctioneers (TXS 13362) is in charge of the auction. Live traditional phone bidding, absentee bidding, and live online bidding will be available through Live Auctioneers. An option of bidding through NextLot has been added this year. For forms and bidding platform links visit: //daviddike.com/auctions/.

Featured Artwork

Two examples of the artwork available in the auction are featured in this article. The first, Image Lot 183, Everett Spruce (Am. 1907-2002) Riverbird Oil on canvas 24X36, signed lower left E Spruce, $20,000-$30,000. The second featured painting is Lot 203 Edmund Kinzinger (Am. 1888-1963), Couple on the Beach, 1938 Oil on canvas 24X31, signed lower right EDK, ’38, $15,000-$20,000.

In-person previews of the art works are available through Oct. 2 at the new preview location, 214 Projects, 150 Manufacturing, Ste. 214 in Dallas. Preview hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Masks are required for entry, and visitors are limited to ten at a time. Visitors must maintain a safe distance of six feet at all times.

Bidders are encouraged to log in and register in advance of the sale and become familiar with the various bidding platforms. All bidders may also set up phone or absentee bids by submitting the phone/absentee form. The forms are available with instructions at daviddike.com, or by contacting the gallery.

David Dike Fine Art Auction

The Texas Art Auction fall sale features 413 lots of art. For answers to frequently asked questions, to view the catalogue online, or for phone/absentee bid forms, please visit daviddike.com/auctions/. For the Live Auctioneers Catalogue, visit liveauctioneers.com/catalog/176282 david-dike-fine-art-texas-art-auction.

Auction Location: Virtual. From your computer, device, or pre-registered phone and absentee bid. Visit links above. No in person/audience on date of auction. Auction Date: October 3, bidding will start at 10:30 a.m. CST.

David Dike Fine Art is located at 2613 Fairmount Street in Dallas. For information, call 214-720-4044.

