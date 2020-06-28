Mammogram Poster Girls Kick off Two-Fer-Tuesday

The Mammogram Poster Girls kicked off their “Two-Fer Tuesday” promotions at Dick’s Uptown Café in Cedar Hill June 2. Mammogram Poster Girl Sheri Mathis and the Methodist Mobile Mammography staff welcomed 12 local ladies to the mobile unit. Everyone was masked and appropriately distanced to protect health and privacy.

These monthly events invite women in the local community to “get a mammogram, get a meal” at participating restaurants on the first Tuesday of each month. The next Two-Fer-Tuesday is July 7 at 401 N. Zang Blvd. in the Bishop Arts District of Oak Cliff. Mammograms will be available from Methodist Mobile Unit (9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.) and meals will be provided by Taco y Vino and the Local Oak.

On August 4th, Two-Fer-Tuesday comes to Duncanville, with Roma’s Italian Bistro, 100 S Main Street, providing the meals. Two-Fer-Tuesday events will continue into the fall, with September, October and November dates TBA. These events will be held the first Tuesday of each month through November, at various locations in Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville, and Oak Cliff.

Mammogram Poster Girls

Board members of the Mammogram Poster Girls are Sherri Mathis, Megan Davis, Cynthia Paine Drennan, Crystal Gonzalez, Mary Beth Howell, Amanda Moreno Lake, Drew Laws, James Mathis, Cynthia Mickens Ross, Selina Ochoa, Anna Urban, and Amy Thomasson.

Save

Sheri Mathis said, “I, along with all of my sisters, am a breast cancer survivor (we much prefer conqueror). We don’t have the gene, had no symptoms, and were all diagnosed following our annual screening mammograms. I began calling us the Mammogram Poster Girls. We are the lucky ones—we had the education, resources, and access to have those life-saving annual mammograms.”

“Others are not so lucky, and do not have the same opportunity. Studies have shown that the earlier the diagnosis, the better the outcome. Since my first diagnosis in 2007, I have made it my mission to create a sisterhood of Mammogram Poster Girls. We are educating and providing the resources and funding for more women to have access to screening mammograms. In 2018, with the help of my dear friend, Amanda Moreno Lake, I created a nonprofit to help accomplish that goal. Since that time the Mammogram Poster Girls Inc. has provided education and funding for over 300 women to have access to screening mammograms,” Mathis said.

Join the Group

“Anyone is eligible to be a mammogram poster girl—you simply need to have a screening mammogram. Our organization also welcomes volunteers to help with our events and services,” Mathis added.

Under the Covid-19 shelter in place rules, screening mammograms were considered elective procedures and were discouraged. Since mid-May, women have been able to schedule routine/screening mammograms. Women who schedule a 3D screening mammogram on the Methodist Mobile Mammography Unit on July 7th, August 4th, September 1st, October 6th, or November 3rd will also receive a meal (or gift card for a meal) for their family from a local restaurant partner. It’s a two-fer. Get a mammogram, get a meal.

For more information, please check out the Mammogram Poster Girls website, follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Save

Comments

comments