278 Active COVID-19 Cases In Ellis County

Ellis County COVID-19 Cases June 27, 2020

According to the DSHS dashboard on 6/27/20, Ellis County has 711 COVID-19 cases. Out of the 711, they are showing 278 active COVID-19 cases. The number of fatalities remains the same at 19. Recoveries are listed at 387.

There are 27 new COVID-19 cases in Ellis County as of 6/27/20. DSHS has conducted 9,526 cumulative tests as of today. Remember there’s a lag in reporting test results, as results can take from 5 days or more.

In a response to a comment on Todd Little’s Facebook page, he replied”I only post this information so folks understand there is really no easy solution. Like I said what I hear from hospital admin is concern about the future. It’s hard to make decisions when the outcomes are unpredictable. I’m sure Abbott is trying to do the best for Texas but there is no one solution fits all across Texas. I don’t know why we can’t have outside events if we are distancing? What they try in Dallas or Tarrant County would never be the same for Ellis County.”

Judge Little has come under a lot of criticism from Ellis County residents from the earlier shutdown. He’s said he now feels like businesses can be responsible in their decisions on how to operate safely.

If you need a COVID-19 test, Ellis County is offering free mobile testing on Tuesday, June 30 at the Waxahachie Civic Center. You’ll need to schedule an appointment, and are able to do that 24 hours before the testing site opens.

Schedule your appointment by phone or online. Registration begins 24-hours before the testing date.

Call- (512) 883-2400

Online: https://txcovidtest.org/

Masks are currently not mandated in Ellis County. Masks/face coverings are mandated in Dallas & Tarrant County, and Red Oak is requiring masks be worn in businesses.

The City of Midlothian has a 4th of July parade scheduled for July 4th, however, there’s a City Council meeting on Monday afternoon at 4pm to discuss any updates.

This meeting will be livestreamed on the city’s website. View the agenda at https://www.midlothian.tx.us/Archive.aspx?ADID=5709

