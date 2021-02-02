Mad For Chicken Is Coming Soon To Downtown McKinney

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Mad For Chicken Has Flown The Coop!

DALLAS (Feb. 2, 2021) – Downtown McKinney is about to get Texas’ first taste of Mad for Chicken!

Never too chicken to push the limits, Mad for Chicken’s menu features everything from Korean-inspired sizzling hot stone kimchi and bulgogi bowls to pork belly strips, salads, and unique kimchi fries and quesadillas. Of course, you can’t forget about the fan-favorite that guests are mad for – the craft casual brand’s signature non-GMO, farm-fresh Korean fried chicken. Made with a thin layer of flour and then double fried to perfection and hand-brushed with secret sauce, the brand’s fried chicken is available as wings, drumsticks and boneless breasts.

“We acquired Butcher Board last year, and we’ve worked hard to transform it into another destination that the community can be proud of, and will surely flock to,” said Michael Kim, owner of One Esca, a proud Mad for Chicken franchisee. “Mad for Chicken is an incredible brand with seriously delicious food, so we couldn’t be more excited to bring it down south. This will actually mark Mad for Chicken’s first restaurant outside of New York! We can’t wait to join the McKinney community when we make our debut this spring.”

In addition to bringing the Korean fried chicken phenomenon to Texas, McKinney’s new Mad For Chicken will mirror the unique dining room experience that New Yorkers have come to love. From old wood made in-house to rustic signage, the restaurant’s interior and exterior elements create a one-of-a-kind culture that is intended to last a lifetime. Whether guests are visiting to try Korean fried chicken for the first time, or they’re coming in with friends to enjoy beer towers with dry ice alongside mouthwatering food, Mad For Chicken provides fans with a cool, relaxed atmosphere they can’t get anywhere else.

“Mad for Chicken’s leadership team has created something truly incredible by developing four aspects that each location encompasses – amazing taste, affordable price, comfortable environment and excellent customer service,” Kim said. “It’s my job to accurately represent this brand so that McKinney locals receive the best experience and the best tastes. Pricing will be approachable, and we will exude an atmosphere that makes guests feel like they’re at home inside our restaurant. Combine all of that with exceptional customer service being of the utmost importance to Mad for Chicken, and we end up with people that want to visit us on a consistent basis. I have no doubt that guests will love everything that Mad for Chicken has to offer.”

Set to open this spring at 216 W. Virginia St., Ste. 102, this will be the first Mad for Chicken in Texas and sixth systemwide. For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit madforchicken.com.

About Mad for Chicken

Founded in Flushing, New York in 2005, Mad for Chicken is a fast-growing craft casual brand best known for its signature soy garlic fried chicken and unique Korean-inspired dishes. Mad for Chicken’s high-quality food combined with its rustic and comfortable ambiance, makes it a go-to destination for groups of all sizes. Mad for Chicken currently owns and operates five locations in New York with more set to open in the Empire State and beyond in 2021. For more information, visit madforchicken.com or follow Mad for Chicken on Facebook or Instagram. To learn about Mad for Chicken’s franchising opportunities, visit madforchicken.com/franchise-inquiry.

