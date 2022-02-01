Facebook

Lyric Stage presents RAGTIME in Concert Feb. 17-20 at the historic Majestic Theatre in downtown Dallas. Based on E.L. Doctorow’s 1975 novel, RAGTIME confronts history’s timeless contradictions of freedom and prejudice, and what it means to live in America. The original Broadway production of RAGTIME, with music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Terrence McNally, was nominated for 13 Tony Awards® in 1998. The show won four of those awards, including Best Score, Book, and Orchestrations.

The concert production celebrates Black History Month, and will be directed by Feleceia Benton Wilson. The production is choreographed by Kelly McCain, with Ania Lyons serving as Assistant Choreographer. Music Director Sheilah Vaughn Walker conducts the 19-piece orchestra, with Vonda K. Bowling serving as Associate Music Director.

RAGTIME Information

RAGTIME is set in the volatile melting pot of turn-of-the-century New York, and weaves together three distinctly American tales. A daring, young African American ragtime musician; a stifled, white, upper-class wife; and a determined Jewish immigrant father are united by their courage, compassion and belief in the promise of the future. They discover the surprising interconnections of the human heart and confront history’s timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, and hope and despair.

RAGTIME in Concert is presented by Lyric Stage at The Majestic Theatre (1925 ELM Street, in Dallas) Feb. 17-20 (Thurs-Sat. at 7:30 p.m., Sat. and Sun. at 2:30 p.m. Tickets: $38.00 for general admission. Tickets for RAGTIME are available at TicketDFW.com or by calling 214-871-5000. For more information, visit lyricstage.org.

Lyric Stage

Lyric Stage is a not-for-profit professional musical theatre company, established in 1993 by Founding Producer Steven Jones. The company’s mission: developing and preserving the musical, a uniquely American art form.

Founder Steven Jones produced 125 productions, including 21 world-premiere musicals and two Off-Broadway shows. Working with the R&H Organization, Jule Styne Estate, and Moross family to restore and produce full, orchestral productions of such classics as CAROUSEL, THE KING & I, SHOWBOAT, and GYPSY. THE GOLDEN APPLE (recorded by PS Classics and available as the only full recording) was also produced for new audiences. Lyric Stage has honored excellence in local, high school musical theatre since 2010 by sponsoring The Schmidt & Jones Awards. They created over 3,000 jobs in Dallas County by remaining committed to employing local actors, singers, musicians, fabricators, artists, and creatives.

As Lyric Stage looks to its next 25 years, Producers Catherine Carpenter-Cox and Christopher J. Deaton will continue to uphold Lyric Stage’s mission. They are seeking ways to evolve and grow in the ever-changing landscape of the arts, so future audiences and generations will have access to and be able to experience the American Musical.