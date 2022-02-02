F-150 Lightning With Ford Intelligent Backup Power Can Power Your Home

38 shares Facebook

Power Your Home During a Storm With Your Truck

DEARBORN, Mich., Feb. 2, 2022 – We’ve often said the evolution of truck features make trucks like a Swiss Army knife. That’s even more true with the F-150 Lightning with available Ford Intelligent Backup Power. This new truck can provide power and security during an electrical outage – the first electric truck in the U.S. to offer this capability; in the future, new features will offer additional ways to manage energy use and potentially save on energy costs.

Truck owners are used to tapping a variety of features – torque, towing capability and more – to get things done. Now, with the all-electric F-150® Lightning™ pickup, Ford is the first in the U.S. to offer the ability for customers to power their homes with an electric truck when the grid goes dark, providing innovative new capabilities that enhance the energy independence of its customers.

Ford and F-Series, America’s best-selling trucks for 45 years*, are partnering with Sunrun, the nation’s leading solar company, to enhance home energy management, leveraging the substantial onboard battery capability of the all-electric F-150 Lightning. Americans experienced the most power interruptions on record in 2020, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration; and with F-150 Lightning, homeowners can use their truck to maintain their routines during brief or extended outages.

“F-150 Lightning brings new innovations to customers, including the ability to power their homes when they need it most,” said Matt Stover, Ford charging and energy services director. “Teaming up with Sunrun leverages their expertise to bring solar power to even more customers, giving them the chance to turn their truck into an incredible energy storage source – and future truck features can help accelerate the development of a less carbon-intensive grid.”

Sunrun is the preferred installer of F-150 Lightning home charging solutions, including the 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro and Home Integration System, which enables the F-150 Lightning to store and supply power to homes in a variety of ways**. Sunrun will also offer home solar options to customers in select areas who are interested in leveraging more renewable energy.

“America’s energy future starts at home, and partnering with Ford illustrates a momentous shift in the way we power our lives,” said Mary Powell, Sunrun CEO. “No longer tethered to a carbon-intensive energy system, we’ll be able to offer more paths to greater energy independence by powering homes and vehicles with the sun, while helping rapidly accelerate the transition to a clean, resilient energy future for all.”

Revolutionary power at home

Ford Intelligent Backup Power, making its debut on F-150 Lightning, gives customers the ability to use bidirectional power technology** from their all-electric truck to provide energy to their homes during an outage, whether sheltering in a storm or keeping cool in a heat wave.

The F-150 Lightning extended-range battery system can store 131 kilowatt-hours of energy*** and deliver up to 9.6 kilowatts of power in a cleaner, quieter, more efficient way versus gasoline-powered generators, and with greater capacity than many wall battery units. F-150 Lightning can also offer lower-cost energy storage in a product customers already own – their truck.

With Ford Intelligent Backup Power and the Home Integration System, F-150 Lightning automatically kicks in to power your home if the grid goes down. Once power is restored, the system automatically reverts back to utility power. Based on an average U.S. home at 30 kilowatt-hours of use per day, F-150 Lightning with extended-range battery provides full home power for up to three days, or as long as 10 days when used in conjunction with solar power or rationing†.

Simplifying home installation

To benefit from Ford Intelligent Backup Power and future energy management solutions, customers need to equip their home with the Ford Charge Station Pro and Home Integration System, which is composed of a power inverter plus a dark start battery and transfer switch, enabling the two-way power flow. Buyers of the extended-range F-150 Lightning automatically receive the Ford Charge Station Pro. Standard-range truck customers can purchase the 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro and pay for activation separately. The Home Integration System – developed together with Sunrun – can be purchased through Sunrun this spring.

Ford is partnering with Sunrun to provide a seamless installation solution with Sunrun experts installing the specific charging hardware so customers can be assured their system will work reliably. Additionally, customers interested in combining Ford Charge Station Pro installation with solar power may be eligible to do so for as little as zero dollars down and reduced installation pricing††.

Power usage that keeps getting smarter

In the future, Ford will introduce additional F-150 Lightning features to help customers potentially save money and take pressure off the electric grid during peak usage. Ford Intelligent Power, for example, will allow customers to power their homes with their truck’s battery when electricity rates are higher, while charging the truck when rates are lower – or from their own solar-powered rooftop. This load shift can also help buffer the load on the nation’s grid and help reduce the use of higher carbon energy without affecting daily routines or charging schedules†††.

Retail customers will need to have the Ford Charge Station Pro – developed together with Siemens – and Home Integration System installed, and standard range customers will also need to purchase the same one-time from Ford to enable the feature. Commercial customers can work with Ford Pro to plan an appropriate home charging installation.

Customers can contact Sunrun about installation and solar options ahead of delivery. To learn more about Ford Intelligent Backup Power and home requirements, please visit the Ford Intelligent Backup Power website.

Deliveries of the F-150 Lightning will begin this spring.