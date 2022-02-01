DFW Area School Cancellations Due To Winter Weather

Facebook

Dallas ISD Cancels School February 3 & 4

One might say Dallas ISD is the “Godfather” when it comes to winter weather or inclement weather school closures. Many school districts look to see what Dallas ISD will do before making their own decisions. Earlier today Dallas ISD decided to eliminate the speculation and relieve some stress with their announcement: “Due to anticipated inclement weather, all Dallas ISD schools and administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4. Schools will not be expected to make up these days. For additional updates, please visit dallasisd.org or the district’s social media channels.

Stay warm and safe, and we look forward to reopening schools and offices next week.”

Parents, teachers, and staff in Dallas ISD can now focus on preparing their homes for the winter weather and maybe catching up on some much needed rest.

Cedar Hill ISD Closed February 3 & 4

Due to the expected winter weather, all Cedar Hill ISD schools and administrative offices will be closed and all activities are cancelled Thursday Feb. 3 and Friday Feb. 4. CHISD officials will keep our families and staff updated as needed through District social media pages, phone calls, emails and CHISD.net.

DeSoto ISD TBD

Winter Weather Policy: DeSoto ISD is actively monitoring the report of potential winter weather this week on Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4 and we want to ensure that our families are aware of our Inclement Weather Procedures.

If a decision is made to either delay or cancel school, DeSoto ISD will make every effort to inform our community by 5:30 a.m. each day. All decisions will be made with the safety of our students and staff in mind.

Families will be notified in the following order and manner:

1) School Messenger: An email will go out through School Messenger to each family and staff member. The email will be sent from DeSoto ISD Information <[email protected]>. If you have opted into our school messenger text alerts, you should also receive a text message.

2) District Website: A posting will be made on our district website: www.desotoisd.org

3) District Social Media Accounts: A posting will be made on our three official DeSoto ISD social media channels:

Facebook:@DeSotoISD

Twitter: @desotoisdengage

Instagram: @desotoisdeagles

4) Local News Media Outlets: The major news and radio networks will be contacted per their inclement weather reporting procedures. As a note, DeSoto ISD does not control whether external news stations choose to publish our information.

PLEASE NOTE: If the district does not make an announcement, then district operations will proceed as normal.

Duncanville ISD TBD

Duncanville ISD thoroughly evaluates weather and road conditions for the safety of students, parents and district employees prior to making a decision regarding inclement weather. If there is a decision to delay or cancel school, district leaders will make this determination and announce the decision as early as possible on the day of bad weather.

When bad weather moves in during the day, the district closely monitors weather reports and road conditions. Please keep in mind that weather conditions can vary greatly within an area/region. Any decision to release students early due to inclement weather will be made with primary consideration for getting all students home safely. Parents always have the option to pick their children up at school at any time they feel is necessary.

Garland ISD Cancels School February 3

Garland ISD also announced they plan to close schools and offices on Thursday due to inclement weather. Bonus: the day will not need to be made up. All scheduled activities are canceled for Thursday, Feb. 3. However, they want to wait and see before making a decision on Friday. They said they’ll make that announcement by 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Arlington ISD TBD

Winter Weather Policy: Closings or school delays are sent by email and text messages to parents who are opted in to receive communication from the district. Please make sure your notifications are set up correctly in Parent Self Serve. We also announce closures or delays on our website, Facebook and Twitter. We alert Fox 4 News, NBC5, WFAA, CBS11, Univision, Telemundo, WBAP-820 and KRLD Radio. The information is also available by downloading the Arlington ISD app from iTunes or Google Play. We typically have a decision made and posted by 5:30 a.m.

Grand Prairie ISD TBD

Winter Weather Procedures: In the event weather that includes frozen precipitation is in the forecast, the decision to open or close schools will be communicated as soon as possible to parents/guardians and staff in several ways.

The final decision to open or close schools will be made by 5:00am.

This decision will be relayed to all local news media outlets for broadcast.

Automated phone calls, via School Messenger, stating whether schools are to be open or closed will be made as soon as possible to parents and staff for whom the district has current phone numbers. (Please be sure that parent contact information is updated and accurate in Skylert.)

The information will be posted on the district’s website. District Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts will reflect delays and closures in a timely manner.

Lancaster ISD TBD

Mansfield ISD TBD

Snow, Sleet and Ice Policy: During these types of weather events, note the following measures Mansfield ISD takes to keep students and staff safe.

Around 4 a.m., a decision is made to deploy the transportation weather team staff.

The weather team visually inspects various areas across the district of streets for icy, wet or dry roads while monitoring the weather information channels.

The weather team contacts the director of transportation with the road information.

Road conditions are analyzed along with other related information available from other school districts.

If roads are questionable, the superintendent is contacted to discuss findings and recommendations.

The superintendent tries to make the decision whether or not to close schools by 5:30 a.m.

Midlothian ISD TBD

Red Oak ISD TBD

2/1/22 6:00 PM As we have done the last several years, we will assess the weather the day before and while we have until 6 a.m., we have declared any weather closings the evening before for many years – usually before area ISDs. We advise families to make arrangements now and adjust if needed. Dallas has a few more overpasses to deal with than RO!

Waxahachie ISD TBD

Inclement Weather Policy: When determining if schools will be closed or delayed due to inclement weather, district personnel will drive streets throughout the district to check road conditions and will confer with local authorities. Their findings will be reported to the district superintendent, who then makes a final decision to open school, as usual, to open school utilizing a delayed start or early release, or close school for the day.

Every effort will be made to determine this the night before or as early as possible in the morning so that families can plan for closures or late starts. Waxahachie ISD will make the decision to close or modify the start of school no later than 6 a.m. on the day in question.

If school is canceled or delayed, after-school or evening activities will not be held, unless otherwise notified by a coach, sponsor, principal, or another district official.