Lone Star Park kicks off its 2019 Quarter Horse season, packed full of non-stop racing action. If you like Thoroughbred racing, you will love Quarter Horse racing with its incredible speed and power. The fastest horses on earth, they are able to reach 55 mph in races measured in yards.

From September 20 through November 9, Lone Star Park’s Quarter Horse season offers exciting experiences every Friday and Saturday evening. Additional activities during the season include Park Esports Academy, Lone Star Bark, and a Dia de los Muertos observance. Also a Veterans Day weekend patriotic salute will be held. There’s even a special appearance by the Headless Horseman on the last two Friday nights in October.

Gates open at 5 p.m. at the Grand Prairie race track, with the first race beginning at 6:05 p.m. For horse racing and sports throughout the week, Bar & Book is open daily to sports enthusiasts.

Lone Star Park Quarter Horse Season Activities

Lone Star Bark – Saturday, October 12–Bring your best four-legged friend and enjoy first ever Lone Star Bark during Quarter Horse Season. Wildly popular during the spring racing season. The evening includes dog races with cash prizes, pet vendor booths and more. Enter your dog to compete before October 8 at LoneStarPark.com. Top Dog will win $200, while the runner up pup wins $100. You and your furry one will have a howling good time!

Dia de los Muertos – Saturday, November 2–Come to Lone Star Park for Dia de los Muertos. The Mexican holiday involves family and friends gathering to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died and helping support their spiritual journey. This grand celebration will include live music from Eskuela De Las Calles, sugar skull face painters, a kid’s coloring station, a procession through the park and a beautiful altar where the patrons can bring offerings and photos to honor loved ones. Enjoy traditional Mexican food from the many food trucks located in the courtyard.

ALL-NEW Lone Star Park Esports Academy

Lone Star Park partners with Esports specialists at Spawn Point to create an Esports center at the race track! During the quarter horse season, race fans will also be able to enjoy a wide range of free Esports events suitable for every level of gamer and their families. Scheduled events include ‘Beat the Pro’ tournaments, where you can meet professional Esports athletes and streamers, hone your gaming skills by interacting and playing head-to-head with the pros. Sam Spencer, a Call of Duty coach who brought multiple teams to top 10 finishes this year including at the world championship, will be at Lone Star Park Esports Academy on October 5.

Community days, open to all gamers, and educational seminars geared toward gamers as well as parents are featured. Racing fans enjoy Esports on Saturdays from September 21 through October 26 from 5 to 10 p.m.

FRIDAY NIGHTS LIGHTS GRIDIRON CHALLENGE

Friday Night Lights takes on a whole new meaning at Lone Star Park. If you need more action than the 2019 football season will bring, come find it during its 2019 Live Quarter Horse Season. The Friday Night Lights Gridiron Challenge Series pit American Quarter Horses, known as the world’s fastest athletes, against each other in a series of races each the length of a football field or 100 yards. Winners will advance to the final. This three-race series is for Quarter Horses aged three years or older. The series qualifying race dates are September 27, October 11 and 25th with the Gridiron Challenge final on November 8.

SATURDAY NIGHT BANDS–Lone Star Park continues Saturday night fun with popular bands throughout the season. Hot Latin beats include Los Compas SN on October 12, Quimkoz Del Son on October 19 and Eskuela De Las Calles on November 2.

