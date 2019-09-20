Dallas Theater Center presents “In the Heights,” a family-friendly musical from “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Directed by James Vasquez at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre, In the Heights opens on Sept. 21 and runs through Oct. 20. Press Night will be Friday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets to In the Heights are on sale now at www.DallasTheaterCenter.org and by phone at (214) 522-8499.

“I’m thrilled to share “In the Heights” with our Dallas Theater Center audiences,” said Kevin Moriarty, Enloe/Rose Artistic Director, Dallas Theater Center. “Lin-Manuel’s score is a modern musical theater classic, the story is heart-warming, and the non-stop energy of the piece will have the audience wanting to get up and dance along with the cast. It’s the perfect musical for the entire family and will be a source of joy for our community.”

New York’s Washington Heights Neighborhood

The show tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood – a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It’s a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams, and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you and which ones you leave behind.

“With the help of Lin-Manuel’s brilliant and specific score, which has changed the idea of what musical theatre can be, we zoom in to get a closer look at one particular community, said James Vasquez, Director. “And, though our faces, beliefs and hopes may differ from each other or the person next door, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s beautifully universal story proves the power of a community when standing up and having each other’s back.”

“In the Heights” Winner of Four 2008 Tony Awards

“In the Heights” is the winner of the four 2008 Tony Awards including, Best Musical, Best Score, Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations.

The cast includes Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company members Tiffany Solano DeSena (Public Works Dallas’ As You Like It, Twelfth Night, A Christmas Carol) as Nina; Christopher Llewyn Ramirez (Public Works Dallas’ As You Like It, Twelfth Night, Sweat) as Sonny and Tiana Kaye Blair (Public Works Dallas’ As You Like It, penny candy, Twelfth Night) in the Ensemble.

Additional cast members include Xavier Cano as Usnavi; David Lugo (White Rabbit Red Rabbit, Oedipus El Rey) as Kevin; Crissy Guerrero as Camila; Devin L. Roberts as Benny; Marina Pires as Vanessa; Nancy Ticotin as Abuela Claudia; Talia Thiesfield as Daniela, Lorens Portalatin as Carla; Michael Anthony Sylvester as Graffiti Pete; and Kevin Solis as Piragua Guy. The ensemble is complete with Traci Elaine Lee (Dreamgirls, A Christmas Carol, Stagger Lee); Emmanuel Hernandez; Delaney Love; Jorge Guerra; Jeremy Tyrone Saxton; Christina Austin Lopez and Neville Braithwaite.

Creative Team for In the Heights

Choreographer Rickey Tripp (Hairspray, Bella: An American Tall Tale, Dreamgirls) returns to Dallas Theater Center alongside Music Director Gary Adler. Also Set Designer Dahlia Al-Habieli (Steel Magnolias, Gloria); Costume Designer Lex Liang (Public Works Dallas’ As You Like It; Fetch Clay, Make Man); Sound Designer Ken Travis; Lighting Designer Rui Rita and Hair/Wig and Makeup Designer Cherelle Guyton.

Dallas Theater Center’s Stay Late will take place after each performance. Stay Late is a free, brief, post-show conversation with a member of the cast about the show. Patrons will engage with the artists, learn about the production and be able to share their insights about the play in a lively discussion. Stay Late is presented by Wells Fargo.

Support for In the Heights is provided by Associate Producing Partners, Saenz Family Foundation and PNC; and by Assistant Producing Partner, Husch Blackwell.

Comments

comments