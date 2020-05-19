Reagan Powers of Mansfield and Justin Crumpton of Midlothian received 2020 Big Tex Youth Livestock Scholarships from the State Fair of Texas. The Fair awarded over $1.24 million in college scholarships to deserving high school students this year. The 208 scholarships included 120 Youth Livestock Scholarships and 82 Pete Schenkel Scholarships.

Two Seasonal Employee Scholarships, one Benny Clark Memorial Scholarship, one Peggy Sloan Memorial Scholarship, and two Terry Griffin Memorial Scholarships were also awarded.

Youth Livestock Scholarships Awarded Annually

The Big Tex Scholarship Program has awarded scholarships to over 2,700 students, for a total of more than $13.7 million, since its beginning in 1992. Selected applicants who participated in youth livestock competitions at the State Fair of Texas receive scholarships each year.

Scholarship recipients receive a $6,000 grant, which is renewable each semester the student meets the criteria for renewal. Students must attend an accredited college, university, or trade school in Texas. To qualify for scholarship renewal, recipients must pass a minimum of 12 hours each semester. They must also achieve a minimum 2.5 GPA their first semester, with a 3.0 cumulative GPA for every following semester.

The State Fair also awards several ancillary scholarships for outstanding students. They are awarded an additional $6,000 over four years, for a total of $12,000 to put towards higher education.

The Benny Clark Memorial Scholarship was presented to Bryce Hamlin, who “embodies the qualities of a strong leader in agriculture education.” The Peggy Sloan Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Kimi Brown, a graduating senior from Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School. The Terry Griffin Memorial Scholarship was awarded to outstanding sophomores in the Big Tex Scholarship Program with the highest GPAs. The 2020 Pete Schenkel recipient is Jotovia Lewis, and the Youth Livestock recipient is Tatum Whitewood.

The State Fair of Texas is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and does not receive any government funding or support. The net proceeds from the Fair are reinvested in Fair Park for capital improvements; and given as scholarships to deserving students throughout the state of Texas. The 2020 State Fair of Texas is September 25 through October 18, with the theme “Celebrating Texas Icons.”

Save

Comments

comments