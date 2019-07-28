Lancaster Music Named Best for Music

2019 Reader’s Choice: Best For Music

Lancaster Music has won “Best for Music” in Focus Daily News Readers’ Choice Awards the past ten years.

Ted Brooks, CEO for Lancaster Music and Director of Lancaster Music School, took over the store in 1986 when the store was at its original downtown location. In 2000 they relocated the store to I-35E in Lancaster.

Brooks said, “We currently have six employees for Lancaster Music and over 20 teachers for Lancaster Music School. We have built our reputation on sales, service, repairs and music lessons. Churches, schools and the local music community depend on our very knowledgeable staff and continue to be repeat customers year after year for all their music needs.”

Lancaster Music offers a wide variety of major name brand musical instruments and pro audio equipment. Major name brands include Fender, Peavey, QSC, Shure, American DJ Lighting, G&L, Seagull, Larrivee, Pearl Drums, Yamaha, Roland, and more.

“We have earned a strong reputation in the area for our Sound System sales service and installations. Some of our most recent sound and light installations have included Life School Oak Cliff campus Football Stadium and Community Missionary Baptist Church in Desoto,” Brooks said.

Lancaster Music School

Lancaster Music School offers a wide range of musical instrument lessons including Piano, Guitar, Bass, Drums, Voice, Ukulele, Violin, Viola, Cello, Mandolin, Woodwind and Brass.

“We are the largest music school in the area with an enrollment of over 325 students taking lessons on a weekly basis,” Brooks said.

Lancaster Music is very involved in various organizations, churches and schools. “Most recently we donated an autographed guitar to CASA of Ellis County. The guitar was signed by Darren Eubanks of Ellis County who was recently featured on American Idol.”

Brooks has been involved in the Music Retail and teaching business for over 42 years. He said, “I have seen many of our customers and students succeed in a professional music career. Our customers and students have been seen on The Tonight Show, Jay Leno, Jimmy Kimmel and most recently American Idol. In my mind our most famous kid that grew up in our store is Jon Randall who moved to Nashville and has won songwriter of the year twice. You can hear many of his songs on the radio today.”

The store is located at 902 North I-35E in Lancaster. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and closed on Sunday. Call 972-274-9767 or visit lancastermusic.com for more information.

Comments

comments