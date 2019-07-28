Museum of International Cultures Stays Busy All Summer

The Museum of International Cultures in Duncanville is staying busy this summer. Museum Director Mary Fae Kamm says they have hosted several very successful events. Especially memorable was their annual “Friends Making and Open House” on June 15.

“We also opened the Japanese Exhibit, with artifacts donated by Jerry Sechrist, a DOD international teacher. We have a memorial to Anne Reece, former Board of Trustee member and a missionary to Brazil. There are artifacts on loan from the Lawrence Cole Collection for her memorial collection,” Kamm said.

The MIC has also updated the India, Pakistan and Afghanistan gallery. A delightful new, hands-on exhibit, “Toys and Games,” is located in the Nissan Children’s Lab. The exhibit was curated by Vangie Jackson.

“Our 4th Saturday French Dinner was a huge success,” Kamm said. “We had over 75 guests attend. It was preceded by an afternoon seminar with Chef Sheriff Osni. The menu included delicious versions of Quiche Lorraine Sans Croute, Poulet Chasseur Plus Sain, Riz Pilaf, and Pot de Crème de Chocolat Refrigere.”

New School Packages Contain Three Discovery Boxes

Kamm said, “We have a new product for schools in north Texas. It’s a discounted package containing three Discovery Boxes delivered to the school. Also included are two grade level tours for 100 students in each group; plus an Inclusion and Diversity Seminar for their entire faculty led by Gaston certified trainer. The package contains all these features for only $1000. This would be a great gift to a school from organizations sponsoring specific schools as well as for principals to include in their budgets.”

“We will host the Institute for Economic Employment of Women (IEEW) on July 19. Dr. Terry Neese, CEO of IEEW, will bring 15 Rwanda business women and 15 Afghanistan business women to the Museum of International Cultures to enjoy an evening of cultural entertainment exchange. They will also be treated to a marvelous southern hospitality dinner. Babe’s Chicken Dinner House in Cedar Hill will cater the typical down-home style dinner. It was so popular at last year’s event, especially the cream gravy that no one had ever tried before. We had to show them how to put it on their mashed potatoes and biscuits. So once again we’ll have Babe’s fried chicken with all the “fixings,” Kamm said.

Duncanville Mayor Barry Gordon Brings Greetings

Duncanville Mayor Barry Gordon will bring special greetings and welcome the business women to the event. At last year’s event, State Representative the Hon. Yvonne Davis welcomed the IEEW participants to Texas. She presented Dr. Terry Neese with a Texas flag that had been flown over the Capitol. The ladies were presented Honorary Texas certificates.

The Museum of International Cultures provides a venue of opportunities to enhance the public’s understanding, involvement and appreciation of contemporary world cultures through programs, seminars and exhibits. Located at 411 U. S. Highway 67 in Duncanville. Visit internationalmuseumofcultures.org or call 972-572-0462 for information.

Comments

comments