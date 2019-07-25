Methodist Raises Final Beam On Midlothian Medical Center

“Topping Out” Ceremony Is One Step Closer To Methodist Midlothian Medical Center Completion

Midlothian, TX—Midlothian is getting closer to having its first hospital, which will bring hundreds of jobs to Ellis County. Methodist Health System officials gathered with civic and community leaders at a “Topping Out” ceremony to commemorate the halfway point of construction of its new Methodist Midlothian Medical Center.

Located west of U.S. 287 near the Midlothian ISD multi-purpose stadium, the new 44-bed, five- story acute care hospital is scheduled for completion in fall of 2020. It will employ approximately 300 healthcare professionals and support staff members at the first full-year of operations.

“Methodist Health System is eagerly anticipating the grand opening of our new hospital and we are half way there,” said Pam Stoyanoff, President and Chief Operating Officer, Methodist Health System. “This technologically advanced facility will ensure Methodist Health System’s ability to serve the health care needs for this vibrant, rapidly growing area for years to come.”

The $175-million hospital facility will be the center piece of the campus and has the capacity to expand to 80 beds. A t3-story,45,000 square foot medical office building will also be constructed on the 67 acre campus.

Technologically Advanced Hospital

Among the new hospital’s features are women and children’s health services, cardiovascular, sports health and orthopedic care, surgery, and comprehensive imaging technologies for enhanced diagnostics and treatment and wellness services.

“We are proud to be building a superlative facility with our patients in mind,” said Juan Fresquez, President, Methodist Midlothian Medical Center. “Not only will the facility be beautiful and technologically advanced, it will be a structure that Midlothian and the surrounding communities will be proud to call home for their health care services.”

“We are excited to soon have a full-service, acute care medical facility in our growing city,” says Midlothian Mayor Richard Reno. “We have a long working relationship with Methodist and are so proud to have Methodist growing with us with their expertise and talented medical staff into our community.”

Methodist has engaged Corgan as the project architect and DPR Construction as the general contractor.

Midlothian is one of the most rapidly growing areas in the DFW Region, and Methodist has long been a leader in healthcare in the Midlothian region by providing high quality healthcare services to the residents of Midlothian and its surrounding communities. This facility will be the 11th hospital to proudly carry the Methodist brand, as owners or through affiliation.

About Methodist Health System

Guided by the founding principles of life, learning, and compassion, Dallas-based Methodist Health System (Methodist) provides quality, integrated health care to improve and save the lives of individuals and families throughout North Texas. Ten hospitals and more than two dozen Methodist Family Health Centers and Medical Groups are among the facilities served by the nonprofit Methodist Health System, which is affiliated by covenant with the North Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church. Recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the fastest-growing health systems in America, Methodist continues to add facilities and services to enhance patient care along the entire continuum. Additional information is available at MethodistHealthSystem.org.

Texas law prohibits hospitals from practicing medicine. The physicians on the Methodist Health System medical staff are independent practitioners who are not employees or agents of Methodist Health System.

